He’s content with football, and Crump is confident that this was the right path for his future. Dyches still plays pickup with some of his Maryland teammates, noting, “We’ve got a bunch of hoopers.” And he admits he misses basketball. He doesn’t tell his mom that, because she said he never wants to worry her. But she can tell, too. He attends many of his 13-year-old brother’s basketball games, offering support and encouraging him to take it seriously. And sometimes she’ll hear him remind his brother: “It goes fast, and it won’t last forever.”