Recognition didn’t come late in life for Dickey, but some has arrived since his death in 2000. Although Harris (Grambling) was the first Black quarterback to reach the Pro Bowl and to lead his team to the conference title game, and Williams (Grambling) was first to lead his team to the Super Bowl, and McNair (Alcorn State) to win MVP, it was Dickey who, in 2005, was named the starting quarterback of the all-time HBCU team. He’s also been posthumously inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.