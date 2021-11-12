Recognition didn’t come late in life for Dickey, but some has arrived since his death. Although Harris (Grambling) was the first Black quarterback to reach the Pro Bowl and to lead his team to the conference title game, and Williams (Grambling) was the first to lead his team to the Super Bowl, and McNair (Alcorn State) was the first to be the MVP, it was Dickey who, in 2005, was named the starting quarterback of the all-time HBCU team. He also was posthumously inducted in the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.