“There's going to be peaks and valleys. Ebb and flow. I have to be patient. Fans have to be patient. They're going to make mistakes. And sometimes I'm going to want pull the little bit of hair I have out. It's just going to take some time.”
The Hoyas open the season against Dartmouth back inside Capital One Arena on Saturday after a year spent on campus inside McDonough Arena due to the coronavirus pandemic. That season began with Georgetown being picked last in the Big East and concluded with a run to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 thanks to an automatic berth after winning the Big East tournament.
The team finds itself in a similar situation heading into 2021-22, picked to finish 10th out of 11 teams in the conference. The Hoyas are without their top four scorers from last season — Jahvon Blair, Qudus Wahab, Jamorko Pickett, Chudier Bile — and their highest-ranked recruit of the 2020 freshman class in Jamari Sibley. Wahab transferred to Maryland and Sibley transferred to UTEP.
Ewing is starting his fifth season and the second in a row losing top players to the transfer portal. He acknowledged that has made it tougher to get back to the glory days that Ewing helped usher in as a player during the early 1980s.
“It’s my goal to get back to those days,” Ewing said. “Even though the atmosphere of college sports have changed with guys leaving school, not leaving to go to the NBA, but leaving to transfer. … So it’s a lot harder.
“My goal is to keep our core together and improve every year, improve every game. We've had a lot of guys that we've lost, unfortunately, but if we can keep our core together, then we should be successful not only this year, but in years to come.”
This year begins with returning starters Dante Harris and Donald Carey, who will be expected to shoulder a heavier load. Harris may have been the biggest surprise of last season, starting 21 games as a freshman and averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 assists. The 6-foot, 170-pounder gave opponents fits defensively and grew throughout the season.
Carey averaged 8.0 points and shot 44.9 percent from three-point range. The Hoyas will count on the 6-5, 187-pound guard’s scoring touch and they’ll need to see an uptick on the defensive end.
Those two are the only returners to start more than one game and the only ones to average more than 2.5 points. Ewing said if those two are solid, the team will be solid.
“It really doesn’t matter where they put us at,” Harris said. “I like to be low anyway because that way we could just prove everybody wrong like we did last year. It really doesn’t matter if they’ve got us last, first, middle. We’re going to go out there and play with the same intensity each and every night.”
The most intriguing player on the roster is Aminu Mohammed, the preseason Big East freshman of the year. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard was a McDonald’s all-American who averaged 23.3 points and 10 rebounds a game as a senior. He was named a five-star recruit by 247Sports and has the ability to score off the dribble and plays with physicality. Georgetown features the No. 16-ranked recruiting class, including four-star center Ryan Mutombo and three-stars Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley.
There’s a huge opportunity for junior center Timothy Ighoefe. The 7-foot, 250-pounder was in the same class as Wahab and the possibility of a “twin towers” situation seemed plausible with Ewing coaching the big men. Ighoefe, however, has struggled with consistency while Wahab’s development clearly outpaced his fellow classmate. Now the starting job is his to lose.
“What I’ve been telling Tim all summer long is that this is your chance, this is your opportunity” Ewing said. “Q’s not here anymore. So you have to seize this opportunity. We know you’re going to make some mistakes. We have three bigs that if you get in foul trouble we’ve got two other guys that can come in. But you have to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
There’s an abundance of opportunity up and down the roster. Harris, Carey and Ighoefe are the only three to play more than 15 games last season and there’s plenty of optimism surrounding Harris due to his growth throughout last season. Mohammed is expected to be a game-changer.
Ewing knows the season will be a process — hence the patience warnings. Inexperienced players will need time to mesh, find their offensive games and adjust to new roles, but defense is mostly about effort and communication. Ewing wants that to be the foundation that gets the team through early games. The experienced Harris and Carey need to lead the way.
“I look at it as just an opportunity to become a better leader,” Carey said. “To take [some] off of Coach Pat and the coaching staff, since I kind of know what to expect. I can kind of teach the guys and they could get used to my voice and things like that.”