“They always say, Aristotle said patience is a virtue — I’m trying to be virtuous,” Ewing said. “It’s going to be hard when you have all these young kids. They all believe in themselves and I believe in them. But it’s going to be a step-by-step process. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re going to make our mistakes. We’re going to stumble, we’re going to fall, but it’s all about how we pick ourselves up and move on.