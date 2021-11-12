After a 28-0 loss in the regular season finale, the Falcons had seven days to go through all the stages of recovery before a rematch.
Initially, Good Counsel was reeling. “After that game, there was a whole bunch of people talking down on us, saying we wasn’t going to win nothing,” defensive end Neeo Avery said.
By Monday, the Falcons were still seething. “I heard that they said it’s not a rivalry anymore,” Falcons defensive tackle Gerald Williams said later, the anger still carried in his voice.
On Wednesday, the mood at practice was still tentative. But by Thursday, Good Counsel had healed.
And on Friday, led by Williams and Avery, Good Counsel delivered a vintage defensive performance, holding DeMatha to 87 yards on 44 plays across 12 drives. The Stags scored one offensive touchdown Friday and only because they started that drive 10 yards from the end zone after a muffed punt.
With three minutes left, the Stags pulled within two points, and the Falcons needed one more stop on the two-point try. DeMatha quarterback Denzel Gardner rolled right and lunged for the pylon, but a group of defenders — Avery and senior linebacker Gary Bryant among them — forced him out of bounds just in time.
It takes a lot to make a national football powerhouse feel overlooked, but that’s what happened in the week leading up to Friday. As the Falcons celebrated their victory, Coach Andy Stefanelli rallied them together by shouting, “Nobody believed in us!” He was half right.
“We didn’t beat them up after the game last week,” Stefanelli said. “We told them that was a scrimmage, when you really look at it, and this was the one that counted. And I told them, ‘Nobody will remember you losing that last game to them if you win this one.’ We really were very positive with them all week.”
From the field, the celebration shifted to a makeshift tent just outside the stadium, where Good Counsel’s players cooed and hollered about how they had proved everybody wrong.
As he tried to describe how that had happened, quarterback Frankie Weaver had his voice tuned out by the roar.
“You can hear them back there,” Weaver said. “As long as we had a chance, we knew we were going to win.”
