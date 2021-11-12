“The complaint alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job,” Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a written statement. “There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season.”
The NFL denied the allegations.
“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement.
Gruden resigned Oct. 11 as coach of the Raiders after it was revealed that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails over a span of approximately seven years before he agreed to return to the NFL in 2018. The emails were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others while Gruden worked for ESPN.
The emails were gathered as part of the NFL’s investigation, led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, into the Washington Football Team’s workplace. The NFL previously has said that it did not release any of the emails. Tanya Snyder, the co-CEO of the Washington Football Team who has been in charge of the franchise’s day-to-day control since July, told fellow NFL owners at a league meeting last month in New York that the leaks did not originate with her or husband Daniel M. Snyder, the team’s principal owner.
