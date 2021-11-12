“So we went with Lee Mendelowitz,” Mike Rizzo, the Nationals’ general manager, told The Washington Post at the GM meetings in Carlsbad this week. “He’s really capable. I mean, he’s a genius. We’re really satisfied with the decision.”
Mendelowitz, 35, has been with the organization since 2014. He was an analyst on Mondry-Cohen’s earliest research and development staffs. In the years since, he climbed from analyst to senior analyst, then director of baseball research, working just under Mondry-Cohen. Mendelowitz’s new title is senior director of research and development. He has a PhD in applied math, statistics and scientific computation from the University of Maryland. He also holds an undergraduate degree in applied engineering and physics from Cornell.
Three other research and development staffers received promotions: Max Ehrman (assistant director of R+D), David Higgins (manager of major league strategy) and Jordan Rassmann (coordinator of player development analytics). Omar Taveras, an R+D intern in 2021, is now listed as a full-time analyst on the team’s online staff directory. Like all areas of Washington’s baseball operations — from the field and dugout to scouting and player development — Mendelowitz is steering through a transition.
In 2020, right after winning the World Series, the Nationals employed 12 people in the R+D department. Before the 2021 season, because of pandemic layoffs, that was slimmed to 10. Ted López, a developer, landed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Saul Forman was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as a clubhouse analyst. Then Isaac Gerhart-Hines, director of software development, left the Nationals last summer; Scott Van Lenten, a senior analyst, was poached by the Colorado Rockies to run their R+D operation; and Mondry-Cohen informed Rizzo of his plans in mid-September. Gerhart-Hines has since joined Van Lenten in Colorado. Mondry-Cohen is still searching for his next executive-level opportunity.
Even before these departures, the size of Washington R+D team was dwarfed by the league’s more progressive clubs. Now, though, they had key members to replace and visions of overdue growth. Ahead of Mondry-Cohen’s departure, they hired Jason Holt, a data engineer from The Washington Post, as a senior developer. And at the GM meetings on Wednesday, Rizzo promised that more additions were on the way.
“We’re replacing and adding, yes,” Rizzo said. “I like that. It’s needed. This is one way to compete and we feel that going and getting the right people is going to really help us.”