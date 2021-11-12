Villanova just didn’t have the size to deal with the 6-foot-3 forward, and the Terrapins opened the game intent on pounding it down low. The Wildcats kept it close in the first quarter before a 15-3 run to start the second gave the hosts some separation. Reese scored eight points during the run, and Ashley Owusu began to heat up. Mimi Collins beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper that sent Maryland into halftime with a 47-33 lead.