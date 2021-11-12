“I’m just letting the game come to me,” Reese said. “My teammates are feeding me the ball and I’m doing a great job finishing. So that’s why I couldn’t get that many rebounds tonight because I did a really good job finishing.”
Maryland Coach Brenda Frese added, “They had no answer, obviously, for Angel inside.”
The career high was the second in a row for the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2020. She posted 21 points in the opener against Longwood.
Villanova just didn’t have the size to deal with the 6-foot-3 forward, and the Terrapins opened the game intent on pounding it down low. The Wildcats kept it close in the first quarter before a 15-3 run to start the second gave the hosts some separation. Reese scored eight points during the run, and Ashley Owusu began to heat up. Mimi Collins beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper that sent Maryland into halftime with a 47-33 lead.
The Terps put the game away with a 20-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 69-37 lead.
Collins posted 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Maryland and Owusu finished with 13 points and four assists. Katie Benzan added 12 points, and Chloe Bibby surpassed 1,000 career points, scoring 11 to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman Shyanne Sellers chipped in 12 points.
“I knew I was getting there, but I didn’t know when,” Bibby said. “That’s just a credit to my teammates that they’re finding me when I’m open, and that’s just hitting down shots.”
Brianna Herlihy led Villanova with 16 points, and Lior Garzon added 15 points.
Here’s what else to know from the Terrapins’ win:
Punch first
For the second consecutive game, the Terrapins found themselves in a nip-and-tuck game with a lesser opponent for the first 10 minutes.
Maryland led just 21-20 after the first quarter. Frese lamented the slow start against Longwood, saying she didn’t want any opponent coming into their building and punching first. Villanova came out swinging, however, shooting 61.5 percent in the first quarter, including going 4 for 5 from beyond the three-point line.
Playing big
The Terps were the No. 1 scoring team in the nation last season, with much of the work coming from the perimeter. They were No. 2 in three-point percentage and simply washed over teams as Benzan, Diamond Miller, Collins and Bibby dialed up threes.
This season has been different. Maryland has been consciously pounding the ball to Reese and Collins in the paint. Twenty-six of the 47 first-half points — and 46 for the game — were scored in the paint. Maryland has had a visible size advantage over both Longwood and Villanova, so it made sense to feed the paint. The offense seems a bit more versatile this season.
Frese said it’s an advantage anytime they can play inside-out with the dangerous shooters Maryland has on the perimeter.
“We don’t think we’re bigs — we’re big guards,” Reese said. “Teams are now scouting really well on Katie and Chloe right now. So the game is coming to us three. Chloe’s just as big as us. So I think the game is just coming to us, and we’re making our shots and making our layups and doing what we can do.”
Bibby added: “These guys are beasts in the paint. . . . Eventually we’re going to stretch the floor.”
Collins then leaned in and deadpanned, “We’re like the Three Musketeers in the paint.”
Defensive improvement
Defense is the No. 1 focus for these Terps. Their offensive prowess is well established, but the defensive consistency is still a work in progress. Villanova’s red-hot first quarter led to a heightened defensive intensity from the Terps in the second quarter, though it came after an 8-2 second-quarter run from the Wildcats forced Frese to call a timeout. She could be heard shouting an expletive from the stands.
The Wildcats finished the game shooting 43.6 percent after shooting 29.4 percent in the second quarter and 33.3 percent in the third quarter.
No Miller, again
The Terrapins were without Miller for a second consecutive game and didn’t seem to miss her at all. The junior All-Big Ten guard has been dealing with knee soreness that has limited her throughout preseason camp, and the team has decided to be cautious with her return. She averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.
Frese said she’s going through rehab and they’re just trying to rest her and wait until she’s pain free. Miller is considered day-to-day.