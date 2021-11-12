Northwest bottled up Bowie the rest of the game to earn a 2-1 win and qualify for its first trip to the state championship game.
“We’ve been close for a long time,” said Kert Mease, who has coached the Jaguars since the Montgomery County school opened in 1998. “We’re always in the mix. But it’s just getting past that last step. So far this year, we’ve done it.”
Even when his teams fell short in the playoffs against the county’s perennial contenders, Mease continued to believe Northwest (13-2-1) could break through. Last week, the Jaguars beat Catonsville in double-overtime to reach the state semifinals for the first time. That goal came on a corner kick, which is how Northwest scored first Friday.
Just over nine minutes into the game, forward Renzo Vargas passed to forward Francis Sarpong at the near goal post to set up the junior’s score. About 10 minutes later, forward Mohit Nigam scored on a give-and-go with Sarpong.
“Our team is always the same,” Vargas said, “except the final urgency to push in the last minutes.”
About nine minutes into the second half, though, Bowie (15-2-2) responded when a scrum of players sent the ball into the goal off a rebound. About 20 minutes later, Greene appeared to score after his teammate’s shot was blocked. The public address announcer pronounced Greene’s name, but Bowie’s total on the scoreboard reverted to “1” a few minutes later.
When the game ended, Bowie coaches pleaded with referees while Northwest players rushed to the bleachers to celebrate with fans. In the championship game next week at Baltimore’s Loyola University, the Jaguars will face the winner of Severna Park and Northwestern’s semifinal game, which will be played Saturday afternoon.
“With a lot of these teams, they’re 50-50 games,” Mease said. “I always believe that we can do it, but it takes a perfect storm to actually get there and to win it.”
Whitman girls roll
The Whitman girls’ soccer team coasted to an 8-0 win over Sherwood in a 4A semifinal at Gaithersburg.
The Vikings (14-2-1) will face the winner of the other semifinal, which pits Broadneck against Quince Orchard on Saturday afternoon. Whitman last appeared in the state title game in 2018, when it lost to Perry Hall.
Since losing to Walter Johnson on Oct. 7, Whitman has won 10 consecutive games while outscoring opponents, 55-2.
“Especially with not being able to play last year, this has been a dream for a long time,” forward Delaney DeMartino said after her squad topped the Warriors (11-6). “This team is really special. I knew that we had this potential, so I’m just excited to be able to go with this team.”
CMIT-North girls fall
In the 1A girls’ soccer semifinals, CMIT-North fell to Fallston, 11-0, at Northeast High in Pasadena. The Tigers (12-1) were the first Prince George’s County girls’ soccer team to appear in the 1A semifinals since 1989.