“I’ve never had to make a midseason change. … It’s tough at times,” Tate said, according to NJ.com, several weeks into an Eagles tenure that would end with his defection to the New York Giants as a free agent in 2019. “Some of the routes, on paper, are maybe one, two yards different. But the angles you come back on, the angles the quarterback is comfortable with or expects from you, can be different from place to place.”