After that, is it reasonable to expect Beckham to make a big impact over the remainder of the season?
His long-standing leading-man status would say yes, as would the presumption that he chose the Rams over other suitors at least in part because he was promised an attractive role in their offense. However, Beckham’s underwhelming recent past in Cleveland, including nagging injuries and an inability to get on the same page with quarterback Baker Mayfield, provides reason to suspect he might be more of a supporting actor in Tinseltown.
Then there’s the recent history of notable wide receivers who have switched teams in midseason. In most cases, they failed to excel in their new environments, although there are a couple of exceptions that could bode well for Beckham.
In arguably the most analogous case to Beckham’s situation, Antonio Brown’s addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season went very well for both parties. As with Beckham, Brown signed as a free agent amid questions about whether he could still perform at a high level, and Brown provided a positive answer. Over eight games with the Bucs, he had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, and his two touchdown catches in the postseason included one in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl victory over Kansas City.
In contrast to Beckham, though, Brown didn’t come directly from another team but rather after a lengthy layoff from the NFL that included an eight-week suspension to start the 2020 season. Thus he didn’t have to make an abrupt adjustment to another team’s schemes, terminology and usage patterns, as Beckham will. That was also the challenge faced by the other wide receivers most relevant for this exercise, all of whom were traded to a new organization in midseason.
That group consists of six players over the past four seasons who enjoyed prominent roles at the time they were dealt at or near the NFL’s trade deadline:
- Emmanuel Sanders — traded from the Denver Broncos to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019
- Mohamed Sanu — traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the New England Patriots in 2019
- Amari Cooper — traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018
- Golden Tate — traded from the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018
- Demaryius Thomas — traded from the Denver Broncos to the Houston Texans in 2018
- Kelvin Benjamin — traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Buffalo Bills in 2017
Of that half-dozen, Cooper required the most in draft capital — a first-round pick — from his new team, and he delivered by far the greatest return. The former Alabama star’s numbers had fallen from his 2015 and 2016 seasons in Oakland before he was moved out as part of Jon Gruden’s rebuilding project when Gruden took over the Raiders in 2018, but Cooper’s career was more than rejuvenated in Dallas, where he remains a standout performer.
Cooper is the only member of the six, though, whose yards per game average increased when he switched addresses in midseason. The most precipitous drop was suffered by Tate, whose average of 73.9 with Detroit plummeted to 34.8 with Philadelphia.
“I’ve never had to make a midseason change. … It’s tough at times,” Tate said, according to NJ.com, several weeks into an Eagles tenure that would end with his defection to the New York Giants as a free agent in 2019. “Some of the routes, on paper, are maybe one, two yards different. But the angles you come back on, the angles the quarterback is comfortable with or expects from you, can be different from place to place.”
Not everyone had as difficult a transition as Tate did, but apart from Cooper, the only other wide receiver listed here who so much as approximated the numbers he put up with his previous squad was Sanders. The Patriots, who were heavily reliant at the time on Julian Edelman, ponied up a second-round pick for Sanu but got just 207 yards and one score from the ex-Falcon in eight games.
Those examples suggest Beckham is no sure thing to gallop into a major role after changing horses in midstream. In fairness, though, Tate and Thomas proved to be very much on the downslope of their careers after they were dealt, and the younger Benjamin also turned out to be not long for the league.
Having just turned 29 this month, Beckham should have some productive years left, particularly if he can shake the injury bug that followed him to the Browns from the New York Giants. With the Rams, he figures to benefit from an offense that likes to throw the ball far more than the Browns do and has other star receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods to attract defenders and leave open spaces elsewhere on the field.
So we should expect to see, over the remainder of the season, some of the spectacular plays in Los Angeles for which Beckham used to be known. It’s just that, if recent history is any indication, the only numbers suddenly shooting up following the midseason move might be his jersey sales.