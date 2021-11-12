The Rams were a top-shelf contender without him. Beckham could catch the same number of touchdown passes that he did in Cleveland this season — zero — and the Rams would continue to be a top-five NFL offense. They were wise to be aggressive in snagging a luxury at a low cost, wise to block Beckham from signing with Green Bay or any other contender, wise to give Coach Sean McVay one more toy for their all-in Super Bowl pursuit. But their priority isn’t to free Odell. If Beckham wants to prove Cleveland held him back the past 2½ seasons, he will need to get creative in making his point.
If he wants to be the star attraction again, Beckham made a mistake prancing off to L.A. The market may seem the right choice for an athlete obsessed with fame. But for a wide receiver who needs the football, he couldn’t have chosen a more humbling place.
Last week, the Rams released a big-name receiver, DeSean Jackson, because McVay couldn’t figure out a bigger role for him in his offensive system. The principles of their attack are based on balance, on using the run as leverage with an array of play-action passes and on using bunch receiver formations and clever play designs that put defenders in conflict, exploit communication issues and create space for the quarterback to complete some easier passes. Matthew Stafford has done a solid job of spreading around the ball. But as the offense has evolved under McVay, Cooper Kupp has emerged as the team’s most prolific offensive weapon.
Kupp is almost on a record-setting pace this season, with 74 receptions, 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. Robert Woods, an excellent No. 2 receiver, is primed to surpass 85 receptions for a fourth straight season. Then there’s Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee. In the running game, Los Angeles isn’t as potent as it was during the heyday of Todd Gurley. Still, there’s a commitment to trying, and Darrell Henderson is a solid tailback who is averaging 70 yards per game.
Cleveland safety John Johnson III played with the Rams for four seasons. When reporters asked for his thoughts about Beckham joining his old team, he expressed skepticism about the fit.
“They had a good thing going, like a complete offense,” Johnson said. “I don’t know. I just feel, like, from being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. So obviously Odell’s a big name, and he’s going to want that attention as well. It will be interesting.
“Coach McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. He’ll find a way to get it done, but right off the bat, I really wouldn’t want to go there if I were him. But we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.”
McVay is among the league’s most creative offensive minds, but with all of these weapons, it’s impossible to maximize each individual player consistently. Of course, Beckham is a different kind of talent, even for the Rams and even after all the injuries. Unlike Jackson, he isn’t just a deep-threat specialist. He has the ability to win on just about any route he’s running, and he has a spectacular history of adjusting to the ball when it’s in the air. For a big-armed quarterback such as Stafford, the potential for big plays is tremendous, and Los Angeles is already great at creating explosive plays.
Did OBJ escape a bad match in Cleveland? Or did he just fail upward? This is his best chance to win, and this is possibly his last good chance to be taken seriously. He must figure out how to succeed in a complementary role with the Rams.
For the first time since his electric rookie season, Beckham won’t be considered the No. 1 receiver as he walks into the locker room. Or the No. 2. He’s a wild card. Some games, his presence may be what’s most important to the game plan, and he will have to be okay with a responsibility similar to a decoy. Some games, he may work off the attention directed toward Kupp and put up big stats. Some games, he may not be happy with his snap count.
For the remainder of the season, don’t judge Beckham solely by his numbers. Check to see if, for once, he can avoid being nominated for the Terrell Owens “I Love Me Some Me” award.
Now in his eighth pro season, Beckham has played in just one career playoff game. That was nearly five years ago. The 2020 Browns were the only of Beckham’s Cleveland teams to make the postseason, but he didn’t play in those two games because he had suffered a season-ending knee injury.
At age 29, Beckham has 504 career receptions, 51 touchdowns and five seasons of at least 1,000 yards. Yet it seems like his career is unraveling. He hasn’t truly produced like he can since 2018. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy or content. He doesn’t manage his emotions well. His divorce from Cleveland included LeBron James and his father doing the dirty work.
He can’t recover all of his reputation in these final eight games with Los Angeles. He can alter the way he is discussed, however. And he can win, at last, contributing to a star-chasing team that will need more than talent to outlast all the elite NFC competition.
The most disappointing part of the Cleveland fiasco was that Beckham failed to reinvent himself after arriving from New York. In L.A., the choice is not his to make.
The Rams don’t need Beckham. They just wanted to flirt with his talent. If it doesn’t work out, they probably won’t regret making this low-cost move. Beckham assumes most of the risk, and his assignment isn’t to reclaim his place in the game. It is to show he still has something of substance to offer.