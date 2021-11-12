McVay is among the league’s most creative offensive minds, but with all of these weapons, it’s impossible to maximize each individual player consistently. Of course, Beckham is a different kind of talent, even for the Rams and even after all the injuries. Unlike Jackson, he isn’t just a deep-threat specialist. He has the ability to win on just about any route he’s running, and he has a spectacular history of adjusting to the ball when it’s in the air. For a big-armed quarterback such as Stafford, the potential for big plays is tremendous, and Los Angeles is already great at creating explosive plays.