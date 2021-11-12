When the sport is just a Southeast-neighborhood type of deal with Ohio State and Notre Dame sprinkled in, it’s depleted in verve, style, contrast and other good things about life, while threatening to take the country’s knowledge of geography from dismal to more dismal.
In the interest of remembering an American West decreasingly remembered (and long hindered with Eastern snobbery), here’s a list of Oregon’s assignments the next four weekends, all worth not only an eye but two: home to Washington State (5-4), at No. 24 Utah (6-3), home to Oregon State (5-4), and maybe in Las Vegas for a Pac-12 championship game against some team from the muddled Pac-12 South.
Realism would indicate there’s probably one loss lurking in there, especially in Salt Lake City, but realism is such a bummer.
In Oregon’s favor, the ride already has been bumpy, even if it has featured the best win anybody in the whole mad country has had all year: the 35-28 impression on Sept. 11 at Ohio State’s impossible Horseshoe. Oregon’s bumps have come amid a national season of bumps, in which top teams have won with suboptimal prettiness and hardly anybody has staged enough decisive beauty to sate the nation’s armada of harrumphing voices. So Oregon fits right in, and its ride also has groaned with injuries, enough that when James Crepea of the Oregonian read off a list of names to check statuses on Monday with Coach Mario Cristobal, the coach had him go back through the latter part of the list so he could catch up. (There were six.)
Ever since Oregon lost in overtime at a downtrodden Stanford on Oct. 2, quashing its margin for error and ringing the alarm bells in the heads of those craving some variety, it has forged ahead with both a wobbliness and a determination as might, say, a duck.
It beat visiting California, 24-17, on Oct. 15 after trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter and staving off a late Bear surge that crept two yards from the end zone, whereupon Cristobal said, “At times, pretty sloppy tonight, now,” and, “We’ve got to get out of our own way sometimes,” and, “We’ve got to do a better job. All of us do.” He said all that amid effusive praise for his players.
It won at UCLA, 34-31, on Oct. 23 after trailing 14-0 and staving off a late Bruin surge that crept 39 yards from the end zone, whereupon Cristobal said of his players, “And they truly believe that there’s no play, no circumstance, no bad call, no injury, that we can’t overcome.”
That day, running back Travis Dye had both a pregame migraine and four touchdowns on four consecutive carries, and by last Saturday night at Washington in the fourth straight win (this one 26-16) since Stanford, Dye had 211 yards on 28 carries. “When you know you can run the ball down the team’s throat, it is the best feeling in the world,” he told reporters on Zoom thereafter.
And: “The ‘W’ means everything to me, but you know, the performance is just a plus. My linemen did their job, my quarterback did his job, my receivers did their job. We all did our jobs, and at the end of the day we got that most important stat and that’s in the left-hand column, like we always say.”
It might help Cristobal, that long-ago offensive tackle for both Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson at the Miami (Fla.) dynasty, if his players have in their heads something young men often enviably lack: the idea they could lose.
They can lose anywhere from here on.
First comes that visit from Washington State, whose 34-21 win at Arizona State last weekend has to rank among the top 10 victories in college football this year, even if Oregon nabbed the top win on such a list. The Cougars were just a second game out from the bizarre: the firing of their head coach and four assistants over unwillingness to attain coronavirus vaccines. So they went and plucked five turnovers from the Sun Devils, and edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said, “I’m not sure how other teams ball-search at practice, but when we do it we’re doing it with intent.”
Capable ball-searching can upgrade the happiness of entire American towns.
Washington State ranks 21st nationally in turnover margin at plus-six, while Oregon ranks 12th at plus-eight. “A lot of people counted us out and doubted us and, ‘Oh, they’re not going to be able to transition from this,’” Stone told reporters, “and I just think, We never doubted ourselves.” He later concluded, “We have what we need in our building to be successful and to win games.”
Then comes Utah, which has started to maul people — lately UCLA by 44-24 at home, Stanford by 52-7 on the road — after starting off 1-2. The Utes are 4-0 at home, and an Oregon-Utah game with Oregon at 9-1 and Utah at 7-3 could be the biggest Oregon-Utah game in … 23 months.
Back in December 2019 — or long, long ago history-wise — Oregon shooed Utah (then 11-1) from the playoff discussion in the Pac-12 championship game, precisely the kind of honorable self-sabotage in which the Pac-12 has specialized. It enabled Oklahoma to take a fourth playoff berth and to endure a 63-28 loss to LSU that was not as close as the score indicates.
And then the Ducks must play Oregon State, whose fourth-year coach Jonathan Smith is also its former quarterback from the Beaver heyday of the early 2000s. Smith has done one of the country’s better jobs, and it includes a 41-38 win over Oregon last year, even if nobody knows much of what to make of last year.
On Monday, Cristobal spoke of his Ducks “playing with a tremendous edge and energy.” Maybe they can keep that going while ignoring that until the playoff expands inevitably, they’re stuck with shouldering the world’s fourth-largest country. That’s heavy.