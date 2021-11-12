In Oregon’s favor, the ride already has been bumpy, even if it has featured the best win anybody in the whole mad country has had all year: the 35-28 impression on Sept. 11 at Ohio State’s impossible Horseshoe. Oregon’s bumps have come amid a national season of bumps, in which top teams have won with suboptimal prettiness and hardly anybody has staged enough decisive beauty to sate the nation’s armada of harrumphing voices. So Oregon fits right in, and its ride also has groaned with injuries, enough that when James Crepea of the Oregonian read off a list of names to check statuses on Monday with Coach Mario Cristobal, the coach had him go back through the latter part of the list so he could catch up. (There were six.)