“I changed the mentality of the organization to be a little bit more ambitious on the business side,” he said. “I really think we focused a lot on fan experience and changed what it feels like to go to a Blazers game. I’ve done a lot of good work there. The one thing I tried to do is become a Portlander. This is where I raised my family and was able to meet a lot of great people and spent a lot of time volunteering in the community serving on boards. I’ve really enjoyed that.”
The decision to leave was several months in the making, McGowan said, and was entirely “separate” from the Blazers’ investigation into Olshey, which the organization acknowledged last week. McGowan, who was hired by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and who reported to Jody Allen, who inherited control of the team following the 2018 death of her billionaire brother, will be replaced as president by Dewayne Hankins, who previously served as chief commercial officer.
“I have been here 10 years, and that’s a long time to lead an organization,” McGowan said. “I want to pursue other opportunities, and the only way I can do that is if I resign and move on. My contract was coming up, so it was either that or we’re going to be negotiating a new contract extension. I felt that my head wasn’t 100 percent in moving ahead and being here longer. The window of opportunity where I can have those conversations with Jody about the future is right now. It just felt like the right time for me.”
But McGowan departs at a tenuous time for the Blazers. In addition to the investigation into Olshey, Portland’s hiring of Chauncey Billups as coach in June prompted backlash in light of a 1997 sexual assault allegation against Billups. Subsequent reporting revealed that the Blazers had not contacted Billups’s accuser as part of their vetting process and that the organization cut ties with a private investigator involved in the Billups investigation after it was revealed that he had shared pornographic material on Twitter.
Last month, the Blazers placed assistant coach Milt Palacio, a new member of Billups’s staff, on leave after federal prosecutors charged him and 17 other former NBA players with defrauding the league’s retirement health-care plan.
Portland’s coaching search process was one of several tension points with franchise star Damian Lillard, who also expressed dissatisfaction with Portland’s ability to improve its roster under Olshey. While Lillard denied that he had made a trade request in July and then recommitted to the Blazers, his future in Portland has remained a major story line this season.
McGowan acknowledged that the timing of his departure might raise concerns and declined to discuss the investigation into Olshey. He added that Billups’s hiring process wasn’t a factor in his decision to resign and said Portland’s first-year coach is an “incredible human.”
“[Fans should] keep the faith,” he said. “The business is doing really well. It’s going to continue to do well under Dewayne’s leadership. We have a really solid staff, and we have a really solid senior leadership group there. Jody and [Vice Chair] Bert [Kolde] are playing an active role and helping steer the organization as well. ... I understand that people are going to form their own opinions [about the timing]. This is my decision and it was based on the things I just shared. Whether or not people believe that is not for me to overly stress about. I know why I’m leaving, and it’s so I can pursue other opportunities.”
McGowan added that guiding the Blazers through the coronavirus pandemic took a personal toll.
“The pandemic did have a real effect on me,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge leading an organization during the pandemic, and I’m looking forward to taking a little bit of a break to decompress a little bit. I’m kind of wired that way. There’s new challenges, new things I want to potentially look into. And you can only do that if you take a step away and allow yourself to decompress and then figure out what you want your next move to be.”
The Blazers enter Friday’s action with a 5-7 record. The organization has not provided an update since acknowledging that a workplace investigation was underway last week.