Over the past few weeks, Washington Coach Ron Rivera has repeated he wants Heinicke to play with “his personality,” which digs at a central conflict. Heinicke’s career has been defined by his willingness to be daring. As an overlooked and undrafted player, Heinicke has always needed to make the most of what could be his last chance. The dive captured the power and peril of that approach, as Heinicke scored a spectacular touchdown but hurt his shoulder in the process.
And so early this year, worried about the quarterback’s penchant for risk-taking after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury, coaches asked for temperance. They hammered home, “Don’t get hurt, don’t turn the ball over,” and when Heinicke took big hits or threw bad interceptions, he began to fear he would lose the job he had traveled a remarkable road to get.
“You go back on film, you go, 'This guy's thinking too much,' and he's not on his right reads because he's thinking about things we talked about over and over,” Heinicke said of the losses to New Orleans and Kansas City. He slipped into an inner monologue. “‘You know the play, you know the offense, you know the coverage — just let it happen naturally. Don't force things.’”
In the last two weeks, Heinicke believes he’s made strides in balancing how he got here with what his coaches want. He said that, if not for a few “bad breaks” at Green Bay and Denver, including turnovers and missed field goals, the score would reflect it. On Sunday against the Bucs, he will have another chance to prove progress — 304 days after he saved his career by pushing the same team to the brink.
This time, though, Tampa Bay will be ready. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters this week that part of why they struggled to stop Heinicke in January was because they had prepared all week for Alex Smith — Washington’s injured and immobile starter — and then were particularly surprised by Heinicke’s quickness.
“Whole different ballgame when you know what you're dealing with,” Arians said.
Hall of Fame quarterback and current NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner says that in determining whether a player is capable of being a franchise quarterback, he evaluates whether he can consistently execute routine plays — “layups,” as he calls them — while also producing some special plays. Warner, who went from undrafted to Super Bowl MVP, understands Heinicke’s path as well as anyone, said he believes Heinicke possesses the talent and athleticism to be a franchise quarterback. But so far, at least, Heinicke has been too inconsistent with throws and reads.
Warner pointed out some recurring issues. The 28-year-old often misses layups because of mechanics or a failure to recognize a defensive scheme, such as a play during a Week 2 win over the Giants in which Heinicke didn’t look at a seam route that should have worked against New York’s Cover-3 defense. Warner acknowledged that it’s difficult to know if or how a quarterback will grow because he doesn’t see how he practices, but he said the game tape so far shows Heinicke is “not [playing consistently] enough to help his team win … even though we’ve seen glimpses.”
Warner saw the Giants game as a good distillation. Heinicke and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones both missed many plays, leaving the door open for each other in what ended up as a dramatic 30-29 win for Washington.
“If you looked at the stats, you would say, 'Oh, both quarterbacks played well,’” Warner said. “But I looked at it and said, ‘Both quarterbacks had a chance to put this game away’ — and that’s what a starting quarterback in the NFL does. They win that game by 14 points because the other guy can’t do it and they can.”
Seemingly no one in the NFL believes in Heinicke’s ability to improve as much as Scott Turner. Washington’s offensive coordinator, who in 2015 was the only NFL coach at Heinicke’s pro day, said he has seen the quarterback adjust to the demands of being an everyday starter off the field and improve his decision-making on it despite the losses and interceptions making it an uncomfortable experience at times. He noted that Heinicke has “come a long way” in turning those refinements — trusting what he sees, avoiding mistakes while trying to extend plays — into regular parts of his game.
Turner pointed to several examples. He noted throws where Heinicke was “decisive and friggin’ let it rip,” which helped the ball carry well, and one at Green Bay, when a good presnap read helped Heinicke recover from a slip while stepping up in the pocket to sling a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In Denver, Heinicke overcame past mistakes on similar red-zone routes to deliver a perfect over-the-shoulder ball to DeAndre Carter for a touchdown.
In those moments, Turner saw development. He admitted the read might not always be as clear as it was on the Carter score, but the throw, to the back corner of the end zone instead of the back-shoulder, showed that he was learning. Turner knows the next step is translating consistency into points.
“There's been a lot of good [with Heinicke], and it hasn't showed up on the scoreboard, especially in the last three weeks,” Turner said. “For the way that we've moved the ball, we should've scored more points — and we very easily could've. I think we're a lot closer than what it seems to be than when you look at the end results.”
For Heinicke, the two-game stretch against New Orleans and Kansas City was disorienting. He’s always considered himself a gamer, someone who can sometimes “look iffy” during practice but plays his best on gamedays. Yet as he felt pressure mounting to not lose his starting job, he tried to be exact and games felt like practice. He said he’s still working on finding the balance, embracing mobility and improvisation without the mistakes that often accompany them. He thinks he’s the same quarterback he was in January — the plays are just becoming more consistent.
“In the games, some things aren't perfect and you have to adjust,” he said, grinning. He pointed to the last two weeks. “I feel like I’m back to myself, playing better.”
The question is whether the production will follow.