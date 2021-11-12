For Heinicke, the two-game stretch against New Orleans and Kansas City was disorienting. He’s always considered himself a gamer, someone who can sometimes “look iffy” during practice but plays his best on gamedays. Yet as he felt pressure mounting to not lose his starting job, he tried to be exact and games felt like practice. He said he’s still working on finding the balance, embracing mobility and improvisation without the mistakes that often accompany them. He thinks he’s the same quarterback he was in January — the plays are just becoming more consistent.