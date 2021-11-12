But, he added: “I always realized in order to have that much hatred for someone, you must also respect them immensely. That is what builds rivalries.”
And there is no bigger rivalry in the Concacaf region — and one that’s increasingly among the fiercest in the soccer world — than the United States vs. Mexico, a spicy rumpus that will play out Friday night in the most consequential forum: the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The match at sold-out TQL Stadium will mark the midway point of an eight-nation regional competition that will send three sides to Qatar next November.
Mexico is first, three points ahead of its nemesis. Mexico is ranked ninth by FIFA, the United States four slots behind. No other team in the region cracks the top 40.
Since the late-1990s, the teams have collided in a pair of qualifiers every four years: four victories apiece and four draws.
Twice this past summer they met in tournaments unrelated to the qualifying process, both won by the United States in 120-minute thrillers.
“We know they are going to want to come back at us,” midfielder Kellyn Acosta said.
Although almost every player on this young U.S. squad has faced Mexico in one competition or another since their youth days, most have yet to play El Tri in a World Cup qualifier.
Beyond the technical and tactical matchups, there is the emotional element.
Former defender Oguchi Onyewu remembered the buildup to his first U.S.-Mexico qualifier, in 2005 at Estadio Azteca, a mammoth, thin-aired lair in Mexico City.
“All the players were talking about it. We were told Mexico this and Mexico that,” said Onyewu, now an executive at Belgian club R.E. Virton and a CBS Sports analyst. “After that first game at Azteca, I quickly learned.”
Those who have experienced these showdowns describe a level of intensity and passion greater than other qualifiers, amplified by raucous crowds and enormous consequences.
Charlie Davies, a retired U.S. forward now commentating for CBS Sports, recalled teammate Benny Feilhaber getting throttled on the field.
“Someone gave him the Undertaker’s chokeslam!” Davies said, describing the former pro wrestler’s signature move.
“If there were video replay,” he said of past U.S.-Mexico conflicts, “there would’ve been a couple people sent off, for sure. You could get away with a lot more back then.”
Confrontations are the norm. After Landon Donovan scored in a 2007 friendly, Mexican goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez took a wild leg swipe at Eddie Johnson as the U.S. forward ran toward Donovan to celebrate.
In 2009, Mexico’s Rafael Márquez received a late red card — and subsequent two-game suspension — for targeting Howard’s knee.
There is a famous photo of the 6-foot-4 Onyewu staring down Mexico’s Jared Borgetti during a qualifier.
In a 2018 friendly, Matt Miazga, a 6-foot-4 U.S. defender, mocked the 5-5 Diego Lainez by holding his right hand level with his own chest and Lainez’s forehead.
“Once you enter the national team program,” Onyewu said, “you understand what it means.”
The rivalry dates from 1934, when the United States won the first game. It didn’t win again until 1980.
The Americans began making up ground in the 1990s, and since the turn of the century, the advantage has swung back and forth. The most famous U.S. victory came in the 2002 World Cup’s round of 16 in South Korea.
This past summer, the Americans hoisted two trophies while defeated Mexican players looked on. The second came with the United States fielding a secondary squad.
World Cup qualifying, however, is “a completely different animal,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said.
“It’s going to be a massive game, and we’re not thinking at all of what just happened in the summer,” he said.
Although both summer matches were held at U.S. venues, the crowds predominantly supported Mexico.
For revenue purposes, Concacaf, the regional governing body, selected NFL venues: Denver for the Nations League and Las Vegas for the Gold Cup. For the qualifiers, national federations choose what they believe will provide the best home-field advantage.
For five consecutive Mexico visits, the U.S. Soccer Federation stuck with a small stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Each of the first four ended in 2-0 victories for the Americans, giving birth to a “Dos a Cero” chant anytime the teams would meet.
After a 2-1 defeat in the 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle, though, the USSF this year turned to a 26,000-capacity MLS stadium in Cincinnati instead of a new arena in Columbus.
Mexico supporters always had a presence in Columbus. In all likelihood, they will have the same in Cincinnati, especially in a larger stadium.
“I would love to sit here and tell you the crowd doesn’t matter at all and, as a professional athlete, you just go out there and can focus directly on just playing the game,” veteran U.S. defender DeAndre Yedlin said. “But you know, the crowd does matter.”
Mexico uses 90,000-plus spectators and altitude to its advantage. The Americans have never won a qualifier there (0-13-3), but in the past two visits, they have earned a draw. Overall, they are 1-23-3 in Mexico.
In this qualifying cycle, the sides will meet March 24 at Azteca Stadium — the first of three tournament-ending matches over seven days for each team.
On Friday, Howard warned, the inexperienced U.S. team must stand its ground against the seasoned Mexican side.
“You can’t be bullied,” said Howard, now a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports. “You have to lay your marker down. Mexico isn’t dumb. They’re clever. They’re out for blood. The U.S. team will have to stand up for themselves at the beginning.”
Another layer in the rivalry is the pursuit of players eligible for both teams. The United States won a major tug-of-war this summer when Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old striker from El Paso, chose the U.S. program.
In his national team debut in September, he keyed a badly needed victory in Honduras. A month later, he scored twice against Jamaica. Berhalter said Pepi will be his primary striker for both the Mexico match and Tuesday’s game in Jamaica.
Mexico has won over some dual nationals in recent years, but none are on the current roster.
“It’s going to be a special feeling,” Pepi said of facing Mexico. “Having my family in the stands, having me put the U.S. jersey on, I feel like I am going to get some goose bumps. I am going to be very motivated and prepared.”
The qualifiers in this cycle might be the last between these foes for a long time — or forever.
Because the United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 World Cup, all three are expected to receive automatic berths. And with FIFA expanding the field to 48 teams from 32 in five years, the qualifying process is sure to change.
With Concacaf to receive additional slots, top seeds such as the United States and Mexico might not need to face one another. The format has yet to be determined.
For now, the sides will relish and fear their epic encounters.
“Those games brought the best out of me and my teammates and vice versa,” Howard said. “I am thankful for the passion. Passion looks like hatred sometimes. Passion looks like love sometimes. And passion looks like respect sometimes.”
