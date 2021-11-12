The Americans were controlling the second half but failing to crack open an increasingly hostile match. Victory was not mandatory in the sprint for a place in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, but playing at home against their fiercest rival, the onus was on them, not the first-place visitors, to earn three points.
Five minutes after taking the wet field, Pulisic made the game-changing impact, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 victory and greatly enhancing the team’s prospects of qualifying for the World Cup after the failure of four years ago.
“Dos a cero” — the catchphrase forged after four consecutive 2-0 qualifying victories over Mexico between 2001 and 2013 in Columbus, Ohio — was back.
“I was thinking how well we were playing and it would’ve been a shame if we didn’t win the game,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “When we brought in Christian, it gave the team a boost, and it also put some fear into Mexico because they know his quality.”
Pulisic scored in the 74th minute and Weston McKennie added another goal in the 85th as the United States hit the midway point of the eight-team Concacaf competition in first place with a 4-1-2 record (14 points). Mexico has an identical record but a weaker goal differential in a group that will send three teams to the World Cup.
Canada (3-0-4, 13 points) is third, followed by Panama (3-2-2, 11).
Pulisic’s goal came on Tim Weah’s cross from near the end line. He beat Johan Vásquez to the ball inside the six-yard box and headed it into the net.
In the celebration, Pulisic lifted his jersey to show a T-shirt that read, “Man in the Mirror,” the name of a Michael Jackson song.
The backstory: Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had said during the week that “Mexico has been that mirror in which [the United States wants] to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy.”
That did not sit well with the U.S. team, which, despite two victories over Mexico in summer tournament finals, said it did not have Mexico’s respect.
“I think you guys know the message,” Pulisic said. “It’s not a big thing I am trying to cause controversy. It was just an idea that came into my head.”
He paused and deadpanned, “I actually wrote it in a mirror. I’m kidding. Someone did it for me.”
Later, McKennie worked a combination with substitute Jesús Ferreira at the top of the penalty area, took advantage of a deflection off a Mexican player and slotted the ball into the far corner. The celebration was on.
After the match, “Man in the Mirror” played on the stadium sound system.
Berhalter said, “We talked about how we didn’t think they gave us enough respect and we had to go out and earn it. We went out and earned it today.”
Pulisic’s absence from the starting lineup was not the only glaring void. Sergiño Dest, the FC Barcelona right back who scored a brilliant goal for the United States last month, was not available for this two-match set because of back issues, and forward Gio Reyna remains out with a hamstring ailment suffered in the qualifying opener in September.
DeAndre Yedlin took Dest’s place, Antonee Robinson was the left back, and Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman partnered in central defense. Zack Steffen made his second straight qualifying start in goal.
Berhalter’s most effective midfield — McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah — was in place, and Weah and Brenden Aaronson joined striker Ricardo Pepi on the front line.
Eight players were 24 or younger, facing a seasoned opponent.
On the eve of the match, Berhalter said, “We’re not going to be able to make up for Mexico’s experience. We know that. That one is done. What we try to do is give these guys experience over the last couple years. It’s important we are taking all those lessons on board.”
Mexico was motivated by not only the opportunity to beat its rival and create separation in the Concacaf race but also to avenge defeats to the United States in the finals of two summer tournaments: the Nations League and Gold Cup.
As the temperature dropped on a blustery day and rain intensified, the streets around the venue crackled with energy and anticipation.
Amid the enthusiasm, however, there was the realization that such occasions might be nearing an end. Both teams will receive automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup (hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada), and with the final tournament expanding by 50 percent, top teams may no longer need to play one another in qualifiers.
There is, though, another meeting this cycle: March 24 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Americans set the early terms Friday but suffered from sloppy passing in the attacking third and weak set pieces. Mexico generated the first quality threat as Edson Álvarez tested Steffen with a low screamer from 25 yards that required a diving save.
Steffen was called on again six minutes later when Jesús Corona’s through ball led Hirving Lozano for a hard run toward the box. The keeper got down quickly, using his left hand to thwart the bid.
Later, Lozano’s fabulous long ball set up Corona for a one-timer that missed the short side.
The Americans found a rhythm in the last 10 minutes of the half. Though there were no serious threats, momentum grew. It was an uplifting end to a half marked by midfield giveaways and Mexican menace.
After intermission, the hosts picked up where they left off, performing with high energy and confidence, making smart runs and buzzing around the box. A terrific buildup involving Yedlin and Weah led to McKennie’s running blast in the box that was blocked by Ochoa.
Mexico tried slowing the pace, frequently passing back to Ochoa, who wasted time with the ball at his feet.
A rivalry known for its hostilities was relatively well-behaved until the second half. Raúl Jiménez crashed into Adams, leaving the captain in pain in the center circle.
Later, two scuffles broke out, the second resulting in multiple yellow cards, including one to McKennie, who, with two cautions in this round, will miss Tuesday’s match in Jamaica. Mexico’s Luis Rodríguez was lucky not to receive a red card for clawing Aaronson’s face.
Pulisic entered in place of Aaronson, and before long, the match had fully turned into the U.S. team’s favor.
Notes: Miles Robinson received a second yellow card in the 89th minute, resulting in a red card and suspension for the Jamaica match. ... With McKennie and Miles Robinson suspended, Berhalter said he would consider calling in additional players. ...
With active rosters limited to 23 players, third-string goalkeeper Sean Johnson and defender Joe Scally (first call-up) were not in uniform Friday. …
The U.S. team will remain in Cincinnati until Sunday before flying to Kingston, Jamaica. Tuesday’s kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Paramount Plus and Universo). … Mexico will next play Canada on Tuesday in Edmonton.