They took turns steering a ship — albeit virtually — and sat inside a helicopter and an armored vehicle large enough to accommodate the starting lineup. Afterward they were able to examine state-of-the-art firearms, including fully automatic weapons. Midshipmen conducting the tour made certain to inform players not to point the unloaded guns at anyone.
That the modified military indoctrination took place on Veterans Day made the experience that much more memorable and moving, according to players and Virginia Tech Coach Mike Young, who had been anticipating the visit to the academy since he first signed on to play in the Veterans Classic.
“We’ve talked about it as a team in some of our team meetings leading up to this,” Young said while sitting outside of Bancroft Hall, where the brigade typically assembles for formation before eating lunch in King Hall. “We’re cognizant of the significance of the academy on Veterans Day, having the opportunity to compete against the Midshipmen, so we are keenly aware of all those things.”
The Virginia Tech touring group comprising players, coaches, staff and administrators stepped onto a Yard Patrol craft designed to teach midshipmen about navigation and seamanship. Players got to sample the cramped sleeping quarters that make dorm-room living feel like luxury accommodations.
Young joked with some of his players to be careful climbing down the narrow and steep ladders aboard the ship. He also quipped that several of his players wouldn’t last half a day at the academy, given the time management rules all midshipmen must follow.
The final stop for the Hokies on the morning tour was Luce Hall, where players learned to operate a ship using simulators. Some players steered while others monitored the radar and controlled the speed, navigating waters filled with cargo vessels and cruise ships.
The simulator also featured the motion of the choppy sea that grew particularly more pronounced with the addition of rain and lightning.
“We really feel privileged to be here,” said Hokies starting forward Justyn Mutts, who has an uncle serving in the armed forces. “It’s an honor. A lot of people don’t get to experience this in their lifetime, but to be here around the honorable men and women, it really is amazing.”
Mutts spent part of his time on the YP boat speaking to midshipmen and asking about their daily routine, which includes reveille at 5:30 a.m., classes throughout the day, company training during the early afternoon and practice for athletes in the later hours.
Virginia Tech was one of three teams that toured the Yard, joining Utah State and Richmond. Those schools play in the Veterans Classic opener Friday night at Alumni Hall before the Hokies meet Navy, which is coming off a 66-58 upset of No. 25 Virginia on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.
“It was no fluke,” Young, who’s longtime friends with Navy Coach Ed DeChellis, said of the Midshipmen’s triumph. “They didn’t kick one in at the buzzer. They led for 32 minutes. The game was tied for a period, but Ed’s bunch competed. You know when you play the academies, they’re going to fight you tooth and nail.”
The Hokies also opened the season Tuesday night, easily defeating Maine, 82-47, in Blacksburg, Va., behind a spirited defense that forced 19 turnovers and limited the Black Bears to 4 for 22 (18.2 percent) on three-pointers.
Mutts and David N’Guessan each scored a game-high 15 points. N’Guessan, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from the Netherlands, came off the bench to make all seven of his field goal attempts and did not commit a turnover in 18 minutes.
Mutts shot 7 for 13 with seven rebounds and six assists, both game highs. The 6-7 graduate forward averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds last season and is one of three returning starters who were instrumental in pushing Virginia Tech to a fourth straight NCAA tournament berth, extending the program record.
The Hokies (15-7, 9-4 ACC) finished third in the conference during the regular season behind Virginia and Florida State. They again have aspirations of contending for their first regular season and conference tournament titles since they joined the ACC in 2004.
It’s the first time Virginia Tech is playing in Annapolis since 1960 as well as the first visit to Maryland’s capital city for all of the players and even some of the coaching staff, with the notable exception of first-year assistant Mike Jones, formerly the head coach at DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville.
Jones accepted the position at Virginia Tech after 19 seasons directing one of the most recognized boys’ basketball programs in the country.
Jones’s connection to the academy includes a former sister-in-law who attended Navy. He walked her down the aisle at her wedding that took place in Annapolis.
“A lot of these guys who are just getting to know me, being able to come home, I can say: ‘Hey, I lived there. I practiced here. I worked out here,’ ” said Jones, who is planning to see family from the area at Friday’s game. “So it’s been pretty cool.”