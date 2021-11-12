The scoring in the back-and-forth contest was opened by Columbus’s Sean Kuraly just 2:33 into the first period. The teams went into the intermission tied after Ovechkin’s historic strike, but Garnet Hathaway scored his first two goals of the season before eight minutes expired in the second period for a 3-1 lead. It took Columbus all of 22 seconds to get even, with Kuraly and Gustav Nyquist beating Ilya Samsonov to send the teams to the third period tied at 3.