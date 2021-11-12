But Stamos held the Wolverines steady, keeping them in the hunt for what would become a No. 6 seed in the Class 6 Region C playoff bracket. Joachim returned by Halloween, and Stamos moved back to wide receiver.
On Friday night at Fairfax, with the offense back to normal, Stamos slipped into a new role: postseason playmaker. The senior scored three touchdowns as the Wolverines used a big second half to pull off a 37-28 upset win.
“He’s the reason why we’re here today,” Joachim said. “And now to have him back as another weapon to throw to? It’s even better.”
The third-seeded Lions (ranked No. 17 by The Post) were fresh off a 9-1 regular season and hungry to earn the program’s first playoff win in two decades, But West Potomac (7-4) looked calm and confident as it responded to some early touchdowns and then slowly took control of the night.
“We thought we could outwill them,” Stamos said. “We came here with the belief that we could beat this team.”
Joachim found Stamos for two touchdown passes in the first half, and the teams went into the break tied at 14. After a field goal, Stamos added a third-quarter touchdown run from a wildcat formation to boost the Wolverines’ lead to nine. Early in the fourth, Joachim found Emmanuel Ampem for a 48-yard touchdown to put the game on ice. Minutes later, Ampem caught another one for good measure.
It’s the team’s first playoff win since 2016, and the first under Coach Chadwick Louisville, who took over before this season after a long career as an assistant for several Northern Virginia programs.
“He’s been through a lot with this group this year,” Joachim said. “And it’s been a drought since we’ve been here, so to make the playoffs and win a game means a lot to us.”
The Wolverines faced one of the area’s toughest schedules this fall, including an Oct. 8 meeting with this same Fairfax team that ended in a 20-point defeat. But throughout the year, the group showed flashes of potential as it upset perennial contender South County and put up 56 points against a strong West Springfield side.
On Friday night, the Wolverines put it all together as the offense moved the ball and the defense forced two turnovers. They will face Lake Braddock in the region semifinals next weekend.
Read more: