“I remember last year I finished second [to Rolly] by just a hair, and I told myself that this year I was going to come back stronger and take home first,” Eastman said. “So I’m happy I was able to do that.”
Rolly’s Highlanders placed second among all Class 6 girls and first among local teams, while Ocean Lakes (67 points) took the top spot and West Springfield (110 points) finished third.
Oakton, the reigning champions on the boys’ side, prevailed with a balanced effort after its three fastest runners from last season graduated in the spring. Junior Iyasu Yemane (16:40) was the Cougars’ top finisher, placing 18th.
Oakton finished with 83 points, just ahead of Yorktown (88) and W.T. Woodson (92)
Yorktown senior Owen McArdle (15:45) pushed to the front of the pack with 1,200 meters to go to clinch the individual victory after a sixth-place finish last season.
Though McArdle said he “wasn’t one of those kids that was super fast when they’re younger,” the friendships that he has developed with his teammates since his sophomore year motivated him to put in requisite hours of a champion.
“Running is a really hard sport to get into; a lot of people don’t realize how mentally challenging it is,” McArdle said. “If you don’t have guys that you love who are pushing you every day, it’s really not going to stick.”
Loudoun Valley stays strong in Class 4
Loudoun Valley’s been the talk of Virginia’s cross-country scene over the past decade, and the girls’ team once again fulfilled its lofty goals at the Class 4 state meet as it placed first for fourth straight season. The boys’ team finished third behind Western Albemarle and Grafton.
The Vikings’ individual times were even more impressive, as senior Graham Mussmon’s 15:43 mark brought the boys’ individual title back to Purcellville while senior Ava Gordon completed the quest for her third straight state title and paced all girls’ runners with a 17:53 time after a bout with coronavirus and a foot injury held her back at the start of the year.
“I feel like I put some pressure on myself, just because if you win, then the next time people are like ‘Oh we’ve got to beat the person who won last time,’ ” Gordon said. “So it almost feels like there’s a lot of pressure on you, when there’s not, it’s just another race.”
Mussmon cut almost two minutes off of last season’s state meet time, where he finished 25th. He attributed the jump to a more consistent training program as well as the worship songs he listened to in the morning.
“After the race, I just thanked God for giving me the strength to win,” Mussmon said.
In Class 5, the Stone Bridge boys finished in fifth place.
Read more: