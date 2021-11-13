Finally, No. 13 Baylor’s 27-14 toppling of No. 8 Oklahoma had Baylor fans field-storming, followed by Baylor fans field-un-storming, followed by Baylor fans field-re-storming, for that rare double-storming.
In all, it had a whole lot of gosh, and in a national season of grousing about how just about every team seems well shy of great, Oklahoma (9-1) finally, definitively seemed well shy of great.
“Inside the locker room, man, just a lot of emotion and energy in there,” said Dave Aranda, Baylor’s second-year coach, the one who coordinated the defense for LSU’s 2019 national champions. His 8-2 team, after all, had just come off a previous Saturday in which a first-start quarterback had torched that defense for 461 passing yards and 70 more rushing — a quarterback, TCU’s Chandler Morris, who had transferred from Oklahoma after looking around a while and seeing its gaudy quarterbacks.
Now those quarterbacks — the freshman Caleb Williams, the sophomore Spencer Rattler in the third quarter, and Williams again in the fourth — had seen their joy killed pretty much from the get-go and even after an off week. Williams, such a marvel that he turned up in Heisman Trophy chatter even though he started starting only in October, took six-yard loss on the second play. From his own end zone on the second possession, he threw an interception so enticing that it seemed anyone in the Baylor secondary might have nabbed it. (Kalon Barnes did.)
Soon, though, Williams guided Oklahoma 78 yards in nine plays, swept into the end zone himself and made things look normal.
They weren’t.
Baylor’s defense began to command the game as the score went to 7-7 and 10-7 Baylor and 17-7 Baylor. Its defensive stat sheet began building toward numbers of beauty, from five sacks to nine tackles for loss to two sacks by linebacker Terrel Bernard to 1.5 tackles for loss each by a safety and a linebacker, Jalen Pitre and Matt Jones. Back over on the main stat sheet, Oklahoma’s 260 total yards and 14 points would represent lows in the five-season Oklahoma tenure of that offensive scientist, Lincoln Riley.
“We won our one-on-one shots down the field [by Oklahoma],” Bernard said. “We started getting pressure. And then we stopped the running game, so it was hard for them to move the ball.”
Hard for them to move the ball …
In which world does this get uttered?
Bernard called it “controlled confidence,” and it looked just as much like unmitigated energy, and the whole dance reached its hilt in the damnedest sequence amid the third quarter. Baylor led 10-7. Williams had Oklahoma at its 48-yard line, moving as regularly for any eyes that have bothered with college football in recent years. Williams threw downfield leftward and overthrew an open tight end Austin Stogner at the Baylor 25-yard line. Boos rang from swatches of the visiting audience.
So on second down, Williams looked like he needed GPS as he made a little tour of the backfield, and in that he maybe even resembled reality, which is that last year at this time he was a prep quarterback at Gonzaga in Washington. He slid down for a four-yard loss. On third down, Williams scrambled right for 12 yards but a flag always sat behind him, for holding. On third down, Jones smacked into him, but Williams fumbled, scooped that up and got sacked again, by Bryson Jackson, who sent Williams hurtling backward for an 11-yard loss.
On fourth-and-35, Oklahoma lined up to punt and committed an illegal formation.
On fourth-and-40, Oklahoma punted.
“I think we’ve got guys that have a lot of pride at being at Baylor,” Aranda said, and he mentioned the “upheaval” of recent years and said, “Being at Baylor means something. Being a good defense at Baylor means something. And so it’s personal.”
That left space for some offense, so as quarterback Gerry Bohanon steered Baylor on two fourth-quarter surges for a 24-7 lead that pretty much clinched it, Abram Smith provided the green-and-yellow parts of the 46,782 with their utmost, in-game roar. He’s the former linebacker who rushed for 148 yards and took a handoff up the gut and headed toward open prairie across 75 yards while full of chasers who did catch him eventually.
And that would lead to the wacky ending, in which Baylor kicked a field goal up 24-14 with 1:27 left, then benefited from the roughing-the-snapper, then took the points off and kept draining clock until calling timeout with three seconds left. The fans didn’t notice that and stormed the field, and Oklahoma’s players left, and Riley howled at officials, and the public address asked the revelers to leave the field, and slowly everyone did, lastly a cop. “Man, it was a crazy situation,” Bernard said.
When everybody not in pads and helmets edged to the sidelines and into the corners near the tunnel and the players returned, Aranda had remembered again that points can matter somewhere in the Big 12 tiebreakers, so he had Isaiah Hankins nail a 32-yard field goal. Riley said it violated a code of sportsmanship. Aranda, a perpetually calm sort, said calmly of his friend, “I can understand that.”
The clock hit :00, and the Football Bowl Subdivision had three unbeaten teams left — just Georgia, Cincinnati and UTSA — and Oklahoma’s 23-game winning streak in Novembers had ended, and the whole thing just seemed ripe for that rare double-storming. The bouncing green and yellow of the mass blob of humanity looked so vivid, and it was still only midafternoon.