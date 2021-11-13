He said during a radio interview last week on the Dan Patrick Show that he is vaccinated.
“I don’t know who on our team isn’t [vaccinated],” Roethlisberger said during that appearance. “I know I am.”
Roethlisberger’s vaccinated status was confirmed Saturday by another person familiar with the situation.
The Steelers did not disclose details of Roethlisberger’s placement on the covid-19 reserve list, which is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those placed into quarantine through contact tracing.
But under the protocols, a vaccinated player can be placed on that list only through a positive test. Vaccinated players are not subject to contact-tracing quarantines.
Only a vaccinated player can test out of isolation, following a positive test, with two negative test results separated by 24 hours. An unvaccinated player is subject to a mandatory 10-day isolation and can rejoin team activities at that point by being symptom-free and being cleared by doctors.
With Roethlisberger’s positive test occurring so close to Sunday’s game, there is not sufficient time for him to have two negative tests to be cleared to play against the Lions. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is in line to start in place of Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger becomes the second high-profile NFL quarterback to miss a game over the past two weekends due to a positive coronavirus test. Aaron Rodgers was in isolation following a positive test result and missed the Green Bay Packers’ loss last Sunday at Kansas City.
Rodgers faced a mandatory 10-day isolation because of his unvaccinated status. The Packers activated Rodgers from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday after his isolation expired and he was cleared to rejoin team activities. He is set to start the Packers’ game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.