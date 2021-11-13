Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 6 Michigan at Penn State
ABC
Noon
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor
Fox
Noon
Mississippi State at No. 17 Auburn
ESPN
Noon
Northwestern at No. 18 Wisconsin
ESPN2
Noon
UCF at SMU
ESPNU
Noon
West Virginia at Kansas State
Fox Sports 1
Noon
New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama
SEC Network
Noon
Connecticut at Clemson
ACC Network
Noon
Rutgers at Indiana
Big Ten Network
Noon
Bucknell at Army
CBS Sports Network
Noon
Syracuse at Louisville
MASN
2
No. 24 Utah at Arizona
Pac-12 Network
2
Delaware at Richmond
NBC Sports Washington
3:30
Boston College at Georgia Tech
MASN
3:30
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee
CBS
3:30
No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State
ABC
3:30
Miami at Florida State
ESPN
3:30
Iowa State at Texas Tech
ESPN2
3:30
Duke at Virginia Tech
ACC Network
3:30
Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa
Big Ten Network
3:30
UAB at Marshall
CBS Sports Network
4
Maryland at No. 7 Michigan State
Fox
4
South Carolina at Missouri
SEC Network
4
Tulsa at Tulane
ESPNU
5:30
Stanford at Oregon State
Pac-12 Network
7
No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Mississippi
ESPN
7
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPN2
7
Arizona State at Washington
Fox Sports 1
7
Air Force at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
7:30
No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia
ABC
7:30
No. 16 North Carolina State at No. 12 Wake Forest
ACC Network
7:30
No. 25 Arkansas at LSU
SEC Network
7:30
Kansas at Texas
ESPNU
8
TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State
Fox
9
Colorado at UCLA
Pac-12 Network
10:30
Washington State at No. 3 Oregon
ESPN
10:30
Nevada at No. 22 San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
10:30
Utah State at San Jose State
Fox Sports 1
Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game probably will go a long way toward figuring out the Sooners this season. Even the College Football Playoff selection committee — which never met Power Five royalty it couldn’t over-rank by a notch or three or six — is in wait-and-see mode, keeping Oklahoma at No. 8 despite its unbeaten record. The offense is there as usual, with the Sooners averaging 48.5 points in the four games since Caleb Williams came on in the second half against Texas and then took over the starting job, but the defense decidedly isn’t (also as usual): Since it held West Virginia to 13 points and 3.9 yards per play Sept. 25, Oklahoma has given up 30.8 points per game and 6.9 yards per play, the latter an amount usually associated with the New Mexico States and Kansases of the world. (And one of those games actually was against Kansas!) The Bears are averaging 6.6 yards per play, tied for eighth nationally, but are coming off a stumble against TCU in which the Horned Frogs — who had just fired their coach of 21-plus seasons — averaged 7.3 yards every time they snapped the ball in a 30-28 upset. Expect points and some clarity on the Sooners’ CFP chances. …
Purdue has done yeoman’s work this season turning the sport’s conventional wisdom on its head. The Boilermakers have two wins over teams that were ranked in the top five at the time of their matchup, and both were by double digits (24-7 over then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16 and last Saturday’s 40-29 victory over then-No. 3 Michigan State). Whether Purdue can expose Ohio State in similar fashion Saturday remains to be seen because the Boilermakers haven’t played a truly elite offense this season (in terms of Purdue’s opponents, only Oregon State has a top 20 offense in terms of the SP+ efficiency metric). And elite is exactly what the Buckeyes are with the ball, ranking first in SP+ offense, second in yards per game and sixth in passing plays of at least 10 yards (for what it’s worth, Purdue is eighth in that latter category). Purdue has scored exactly 13 points in four of its nine games this season, including in all three of its losses, and that won’t cut it against an Ohio State team with a go-go offense and an improving defense. …
The Texas A&M-Mississippi loser can more or less forget about winning the SEC West, while the winner can maintain its hope that Alabama falters over its final two conference games (particularly the Aggies, who would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Crimson Tide should it come to that). Texas A&M has averaged 35 points over its past four games — including that upset of Alabama on Oct. 9 — which isn’t bad for a team that doesn’t exactly have lights-out offensive numbers. As ESPN’s David Hale points out, six of the Aggies’ last 15 touchdowns have come via either special teams, their defense or after Texas A&M began a possession in its opponents’ territory. The Rebels’ defense isn’t great, but it is coming off a game in which it held Liberty to a season-low 14 points and 5.6 yards per play, nearly a full yard below its season average. That comes in handy as quarterback Matt Corral continues to labor his way back from a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out of practice but not games.