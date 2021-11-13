Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game probably will go a long way toward figuring out the Sooners this season. Even the College Football Playoff selection committee — which never met Power Five royalty it couldn’t over-rank by a notch or three or six — is in wait-and-see mode, keeping Oklahoma at No. 8 despite its unbeaten record. The offense is there as usual, with the Sooners averaging 48.5 points in the four games since Caleb Williams came on in the second half against Texas and then took over the starting job, but the defense decidedly isn’t (also as usual): Since it held West Virginia to 13 points and 3.9 yards per play Sept. 25, Oklahoma has given up 30.8 points per game and 6.9 yards per play, the latter an amount usually associated with the New Mexico States and Kansases of the world. (And one of those games actually was against Kansas!) The Bears are averaging 6.6 yards per play, tied for eighth nationally, but are coming off a stumble against TCU in which the Horned Frogs — who had just fired their coach of 21-plus seasons — averaged 7.3 yards every time they snapped the ball in a 30-28 upset. Expect points and some clarity on the Sooners’ CFP chances. …