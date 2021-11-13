“I wanted us to come up with the next coach who should receive it, but there’s so many,” Staley said. “I was doing an interview, I think we were doing the diary for the entire season, and I just said it’d be pretty cool to give all the Black coaches who are coaching at the Division I level a piece of the net because it’s a tangible thing that sometimes when you’re going through things day-to-day and you don’t feel like you can see your way through it, that little nylon piece of string … [it] rejuvenates you to continue and it gives you that reason to keep pushing.”