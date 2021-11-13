That summed up the sentiment among the Hoyas faithful after Georgetown’s 69-60 season-opening loss to a Dartmouth team that hasn’t had a winning season since 1998-99. The Big Green hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament since 1959, was a 16½-point underdog and lost its opener to Boston College by 16.
This was not the way Coach Patrick Ewing was hoping to build off last season’s run to the Big East tournament championship.
“With all the new faces, being back home in this arena, it’s a little bit everything,” Ewing said. “We did not play the way that I would have liked for us to play both offensively and defensively.
“It’s all part of a growing process. … When I talked to people before the season started, I said it’s going to be peaks and there’s going to be valleys. Right now is a valley. We didn’t start the way that we would have liked to have started against a team that we were definitely more talented than. But they outplayed us today.”
The Hoyas led for a total of 16 seconds — at 50-48 in the second half — and were outplayed by just about every metric. The Big Green used an 18-2 run in the first half to take a 28-10 lead with guard Taurus Samuels scoring inside the paint and out. Potomac native Ryan Cornish then came in and scored eight straight for Dartmouth, including a pair of three-pointers.
Dartmouth led 37-21, a margin that would have been worse had Georgetown not scored seven straight shortly before the break.
The Hoyas made it a game with a 14-0 stretch to start the second half and eventually took the lead as the defensive energy picked up, but Dartmouth responded with an 18-3 run, highlighted by a four-point play by Brendan Barry, that essentially put the game away.
Freshman Aminu Mohammed scored a team-high 17 points and added six rebounds for Georgetown. Donald Carey chipped in 14 points and seven boards.
Samuels led Dartmouth with 23 points, including six three-pointers, and Barry finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Cornish had 14 off the bench.
“It’s very exciting, just to start,” Samuels said. “When we were out there talking to some family and friends, somebody asked us if we expected to win. I thought it was funny because everybody in our locker room, yeah, we absolutely expect to win that game. Maybe not everybody else outside the locker room, but my message [was] just all the guys in the locker room is all we need.”
Georgetown players were not made available to the media.
Here’s what to know from the Hoyas’ loss:
Can’t stop the rain
The Big Green rained threes down on Georgetown all afternoon, with Samuels and Barry each making six. Dartmouth was 16 of 38 from beyond the arc.
Coach David McLaughlin credited getting the ball in the paint with penetration and then reversing the ball and kicking it out to shooters for good looks
Ewing lamented the fact that his players kept closing out short when the plan was to run the shooters off the three-point line.
“You're not going to win letting a team make 16 threes against you,” Ewing said.
No Ighoefe
Ewing said junior center Timothy Ighoefe, expected to start Saturday, suffered a concussion in practice earlier in the week. Ighofe was on the Hoyas sideline but did not play. Junior center Malcolm Wilson got the first start of his career and played in just his 13th game, scoring two points in 22 minutes. He also had four rebounds.
Sophomores Kobe Clark and Collin Holloway are both also banged up and did not play.
Going young
The Hoyas’ recruiting class, ranked No. 16 in the country by 247Sports, was on display throughout the game, with Ewinb going with five freshmen on the floor at times.
The crown jewel of that class was Mohammed, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound McDonald’s All-American, flashed from both the perimeter and at the rim. Mohammed scored his first basket from beyond the arc, but also displayed his athleticism with a baseline reverse layup while twisting and falling to the floor in the first half. He also had a pair of tip-ins and a two-handed dunk in transition.
“Aminu's going to be a very good player,” Ewing said. “He's a downhill guy. He's going to fight, he's going to scratch, he's going to claw. He still has a lot of learning to be made or to be done. But I expect for him to have a great career here at Georgetown.”
Ewing’s all-freshman lineup in the first half included Mohammed, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley, Jordan Riley and Ryan Mutombo.
The 7-2, 252 pound Mutombo provided a huge spark with back-to-back three-point plays that started the run for Georgetown’s lone lead. His energy was palpable as he screamed and flexed toward the student section with his father, Hall of Famer and former Georgetown star Dikembe, standing and clapping from his courtside seat.