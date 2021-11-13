With a trip to the Turkey Bowl on the line this time, senior quarterback Novaun Lee capped a scoring drive by connecting with junior Jesean Fulmore for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 20-18 lead with 5:27 remaining that they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Man, we’ve had too many games this year where we got up early and then didn’t show up like we should in the second [half],” Lee said. “But we wasn’t letting that happen this time. Not with the Turkey Bowl on the line.”
Dunbar (7-2) got on the board first Saturday. With the Crimson Tide pinned inside its own 20-yard line, running back Daequan Harvin, who recently received a scholarship offer from Maryland, took a wobbly screen pass 82-yards for a touchdown.
On the ensuing drive, the complexion of the game shifted when Kavon Snead scored from 37 yards out to put Woodson up 8-6 and then the Warriors recovered an onside kick.
Two minutes later, Lee snuck it into the end zone, following a highlight-worthy run from Snead, to give Woodson a 14-6 lead.
“We really just tried to be physical and run the rock down their throats,” Snead said. “All week they were on social media talking about what they were going to do to us, but we didn’t say nothing. We wanted to deliver our message in person.”
Known for its superior size within the trenches, Woodson’s defense made it ugly from the game’s first play as it mostly erased the Dunbar backfield and forced the Tide into an uncharacteristically large number of punts.
While Dunbar struggled to get going on the ground, the passing game experienced moderate success throughout. Junior quarterback Jibril Scott had three passing touchdowns, finding Elijah Starkey for a 10-yard score in the second quarter and Harvin again for 27 midway through the third.
“Our goal coming in was to just make them uncomfortable by stopping the run,” Woodson defensive lineman Amari Payne said. “But they are a good team, so we knew they’d find ways to score; we just wanted to make it hard, which we did.”
H.D. Woodson will appear in its seventh-straight Turkey Bowl, which will be played at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day at Eastern High in Northeast.
“This win feels so good after a year of no football because of covid,” Woodson Coach Greg Fuller said. “Sometimes you can take it for granted, but as you can see by our emotion, everyone in this program really loves and cherishes the opportunity to play in another Turkey Bowl.”
Read more: