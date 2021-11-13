On Saturday afternoon, that batch of players, now sophomores at Glenelg, powered the Gladiators to the Maryland 2A championship with a 1-0 win over Hereford at Washington College. With just under three minutes remaining, AJ Eyre passed to fellow sophomore Kamryn Henson, who struck the ball into the back of the net.
“We’ve been playing together for a very long time, ever since we started learning how to play,” Eyre said. “We’ve grown up playing with each other for a while, so we know we can always talk to each other, say things to each other to reset.”
Saturday was the first state title for Glenelg (16-1) since 2017, when it also beat Hereford, 1-0, in the 2A championship game. The Bulls (14-3) had controlled the classification in prior years, beating Glenelg in 2014 and 2016 en route to state titles.
The Gladiators’ offense entered Saturday as one of the state’s most prolific, averaging nearly five goals per game. But they needed 57 minutes to score against Hereford.
“It was pretty hard,” Henson said. “We kind of all had to take a deep breath and just realize we have to play our game because we’ve been playing it all year. And just because some team wants to play physical, we can’t have that change how we play.”
Glenelg had failed to score on back-to-back penalty corners and prepared for another attempt when two Hereford players were removed from the circle because of false starts. Glenelg players created code names to deliver messages in crucial situations. From the sideline, players yelled “goldfish,” which is a signal to take a deep breath.
Eyre then received a pass and sent the ball to Henson near the left goal post. Henson aimed her shots at the far goal post with no success in previous games, so she scored by shooting to the near goal post with 2:58 remaining.
When Trunzo met Henson, she was under 5 feet tall, and when she practiced, her glasses fogged up to the point where she could barely see.
“Kamryn makes big things happen on the field all the time,” Trunzo said. “There are some times that I watch her and I’m like, ‘Oh, how did she get that ball?’ She is the flow of the game.”
Glenelg players were eager to celebrate, storming the field with about a second remaining. The referees stopped the game to send players back to their sideline and add five seconds to the clock. But that only delayed the jubilation.
“The fact that we can come back here next year and do this again,” Henson said, “is kind of insane.”
