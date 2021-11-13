“I’ve been doing this a long time, and that last 10 minutes was as good as one of my teams has ever played defensively,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’ve had a lot of good defensive teams, and that was something else.”
Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell both scored 22 points for Maryland (3-0), which won for the third time in five days.
Shungu finished with a career-high 27 points for the Catamounts (1-1).
“He got going in the first half,” Ayala said. “I came in at halftime and was telling the guys, ‘If we stop him, we win the game.’ He had most of their points in the first half, and I think he got tired. In the second half, we were wearing him down.”
Ayala and Russell were among the players who defended Shungu in the second half, and the Terps used a smaller, more versatile lineup to permit ample switching.
More importantly, it was a reinforcement of one of last season’s greatest lessons. That Maryland team, one with few offensive options and less overall talent, made the NCAA tournament because of its defense. This bunch’s ceiling is higher if it can make a similar commitment.
“We want to [replicate] the defensive identity we had last year, and kind of carry it on this year,” Ayala said.
Shooting blanks
Entering the day, Maryland was ranked 301st in Division I in three-point percentage (.243), and a 6 of 27 showing against Vermont didn’t help matters.
Over the last two games, the Terps are 9 of 47 (19.1 percent) from the outside.
“There’s no concern,” Russell said. “We’re going to make shots. We have a lot of shot-makers on the team. I know Coach Turgeon doesn’t have any concern, and we don’t as well.”
There are three ways to look at the situation, with some potential overlap. One is that it might be an issue of a small sample size. Another is a team with only three holdovers playing regular minutes needs some time to adjust. And the third is the regular season is already about 10 percent complete, and perhaps this is an issue worth monitoring.
Unsurprisingly, the Terps don’t think the latter is the best explanation.
“Because we’re so talented, I think we’re just finding our rhythm,” Ayala said. “We have a whole lot of new guys. We’re just finding our rhythm, and we found it in that second half.”
Wright in . . .
Elon transfer Simon Wright played two minutes in Tuesday’s season opener against Quinnipiac, then didn’t get into Thursday’s victory over George Washington.
So the forward’s three-minute stint against Vermont was one of the day’s unexpected developments. Wright hit a three-pointer and added an offensive rebound while Pavlo Dziuba didn’t appear against the Catamounts.
“We just felt Simon would be better there, plus he helps us offensively,” Turgeon said. “He’s just a really good passer and ball mover and he hit the big three out there and had a hustle play. That’s why we did it. I’d been wanting to do it. I think Simon could become a part of our rotation every game, whether it’s a small team or a big team. We’ll see moving forward.”
. . . And Graham’s still out
Freshman forward James Graham III remained suspended for a violation of team rules. He played five minutes in Tuesday’s opener before missing the last two games.
Graham enrolled early in the middle of last season and averaged 1.3 points in eight games. Turgeon said he did not address the situation with Graham because of the turnaround of less than 48 hours between games.
“We just had too much going in between,” Turgeon said. “I’ll meet with James on Monday, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Ayala fired up
Ayala had a game-long back-and-forth with Vermont guard Robin Duncan. The two nearly had a scrap in front of the Catamounts bench in the first half after Duncan reached in to try to steal the ball from Ayala, and both players received technical fouls with 6:17 left after Duncan fouled Ayala.
“I ain’t worried about that,” Ayala said. “Next game. That kind of stuff happens when you’re out there playing. I’m a competitor, and I’m out there trying to win and do the right thing.”
Turgeon said the officials told him after reviewing the initial play that Ayala was defending himself.
“That kind of got us going, right?” Turgeon said. “Got the fan base going and got us going. We needed it.”