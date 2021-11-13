“It’s a sick feeling in your stomach, knowing that you probably should have won the game,” said senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who then referenced all the points his team could have scored but didn’t.
The Terps (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) had two costly errors inside Michigan State’s 20-yard line: With an opportunity to trim the Spartans’ lead to six early in the third quarter, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw an interception. After the teams traded touchdowns, the Terps’ defense forced and recovered a fumble, presenting the team another chance to cut the lead to six. The offense managed to reach the two-yard line. But then Tagovailoa lost three yards on a keeper, threw an incomplete pass and lost 19 yards on third down because of an intentional grounding call when faced with pressure from the defense. That forced Maryland to attempt a 41-yard field goal, and Joseph Petrino missed.
“We made plays from the 20 to the 20,” Coach Michael Locksley said. “But it’s going to be really important — if you want to win against quality ranked opponents, like Michigan State — that when we get it down in [the red zone], we’ve got to come away with touchdowns.”
Still facing a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, the Terps tried to convert a fourth and 4 from the Michigan State 24, but Tagovailoa’s pass to wide receiver Carlos Carriere was broken up by Ronald Williams Jr. From there, the Spartans (9-1, 6-1) began their work of draining the clock and sealing the win.
The Terps’ offense had an otherwise productive day; Tagovailoa finished with 350 passing yards, leaning on Okonkwo (112 and two touchdowns) and Rakim Jarrett (105 yards). Maryland added 97 yards on the ground. The Terps even held Michigan State’s star running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III mostly in check until late. He didn’t cross the 100-yard mark until the fourth quarter. But those second-half mistakes derailed the game for Maryland.
Walker, who entered Saturday with an FBS-best 147.8 rushing yards per game, is the headliner of this team, but he picked up just 45 yards in the first half, eventually finishing with 143 and two touchdowns.
“We felt like we could win the game if we forced them to pass the ball,” defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu said.
But early on, the Spartans thrived without a dominant running game, relying instead on quarterback Payton Thorne’s passing ability as they built a 27-14 halftime lead.
Thorne threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 22-for-31 passing, and Jayden Reed led the crew of receivers with 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Locksley knew his team needed to be prepared for a balanced attack, despite Walker’s star power, but Michigan State’s receivers sliced through the secondary from the start. On the third offensive play of the game, sophomore wide receiver Montorie Foster scored his first career touchdown on a flea-flicker. Maryland defensive back Lavonte Gater was left chasing from behind.
“When you’re in man coverage and they run a flea-flicker, the receiver being that wide open shouldn’t happen because of eye discipline [and] saying, ‘That’s my man,’” Locksley said. “When you see a guy come open and you’re playing man coverage, you immediately know that somebody got nosy, somebody tried to do too much.”
Maryland’s only two wins in conference play are against Indiana, which is winless against Big Ten opponents this season, and Illinois. If the Terps can manage one win in their final two games against No. 6 Michigan and Rutgers, they will be eligible to go to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
Penalties continue to be an issue for Locksley’s team. In the first half, Maryland’s defense boosted the efforts of Michigan State’s offense with eight penalties for a loss of 79 yards. The Terps finished with 13 flags for a loss of 93 yards, including three intentional grounding calls on Tagovailoa, which are not counted in that total of lost yardage.
Locksley and the players reiterate that effort isn’t lacking, “but we’ve also got to play smart,” Okuayinonu said.
Maryland running back Challen Faamatau did not travel to Michigan State and is probably out for the remainder of the season with an injury, a team spokesman said. Faamatau started ahead of Tayon Fleet-Davis in last week’s loss against Penn State, and Faamatau had accumulated 190 rushing yards in the past four appearances. Sophomore Isaiah Jacobs, a reserve running back, opted to transfer earlier this month, leaving Fleet-Davis, sophomore Peny Boone and a trio of freshmen as the available scholarship running backs.
Boone, playing just a short drive from his Detroit home, worked to fill that void with a team-high 42 rushing yards. He scored late in the first quarter, just after Tagovailoa went for 45 yards on a designed quarterback run. Boone also had an impressive 28-yard rush up the middle, dragging a few defenders along with him earlier in the game.
Even though the Spartans have the worst passing defense in the Big Ten, giving up 326.7 yards in the air per game entering Saturday, Maryland needed that early production from its running backs. Tagovailoa struggled to get into a rhythm, only completing eight of his first 19 pass attempts. But then, when he and the offense played with tempo on a series that started 1:42 before halftime, Tagovailoa found a groove. On a pass-only drive, Tagovailoa completed all four of his attempts, ending with a 32-yard touchdown to Okonkwo.
That kept the Terps within striking distance against the Spartans, who suffered their first loss of the season against Purdue last week. But then what could have been a program-defining win deteriorated into another mistake-ridden display.
“This team plays with relentless effort and passion,” Okonkwo said. “It’s just we’ve got to clean up the small things — the little details that seem to always get us every week.”