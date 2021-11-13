The Terps (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) had two costly errors inside Michigan State’s 20-yard line: With an opportunity to trim the Spartans’ lead to six early in the third quarter, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw an interception. After the teams traded touchdowns, the Terps’ defense forced and recovered a fumble, presenting the team another chance to cut the lead to six. The offense managed to reach the two-yard line. But then Tagovailoa lost three yards on a keeper, threw an incomplete pass and lost 19 yards on third down because of an intentional grounding call when faced with pressure from the defense. That forced Maryland to attempt a 41-yard field goal, and Joseph Petrino missed.