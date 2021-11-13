A few hours later, Candella played the game of her life, scoring both of Arundel’s goals in its 2-1 win over River Hill to secure the program’s first state title.
“It feels crazy,” Candella said. “Knowing that this is my last game I’m ever going to be playing, I gave it as much as I could. I gave 110 percent, and I just left it all on the field.”
This moment seemed unlikely Sept. 25, when the Wildcats (11-8) dropped their sixth consecutive game to start the season. In a classroom, Vosburg displayed Arundel’s regional competition on a screen and said a state title was possible.
“We all questioned what we were doing,” Vosburg said. “They didn’t have to buy in. They could’ve said: ‘You’re crazy. I’m not doing this.’ ”
Arundel players met at each other’s homes the night before games for pasta parties to build chemistry. The Wildcats broke out of their slump by rattling off a five-game winning streak. When Arundel beat Crofton, 3-0, in the postseason’s second round Nov. 1, Vosburg started to believe her team could claim a state crown.
The Wildcats are accustomed to falling behind, so when forward Laura Mason gave River Hill (15-4) a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into Saturday’s game, it didn’t faze them. With just under six minutes before halftime, Arundel midfielder Madison Barber passed to Candella, who scored from the left goal post. The nerves experienced by many Arundel players, including Candella, dispersed after the goal.
As the third quarter’s final seconds counted down, Arundel obtained a penalty corner. Midfielder Lana Hamilton received the ball and passed to Candella, who tapped the ball into the goal with 10.5 seconds remaining. That stood as the game-winner.
Arundel’s unsung hero allowed her teammates to wave a green school flag on the track after they accepted the trophy.
“Christina has always been a reliable offender,” Hamilton said. “She’s always there when I need her. I can’t count how many times she’s been there to tip in the balls I send to the post. It’s not really a shock to me that she scored the two goals she had today.”
