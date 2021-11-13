Chiefs at Raiders: As these two teams prepared to meet for the 125th time in a gloriously spite-fueled rivalry, all four AFC West teams were above .500, with the Chargers and Raiders just a half-game ahead of the Chiefs and Broncos. Andy Reid has come in for criticism this season, but he is 13-3 against the Raiders since becoming the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013. Was last year an anomaly or an omen? Las Vegas outscored Kansas City 71-67 as the teams split their two 2020 games. This year, the Chiefs are still questioning their identity and wondering when Patrick Mahomes will revert to his usual MVP form, but they have won 11 of the past 13 engagements with the Raiders and have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practicing again after he missed the past four weeks with a medial collateral ligament sprain. Las Vegas lost to the lowly New York Giants last week, with off-the-field headlines continuing to overshadow its season.