The loss by the Cowboys — at home against the Denver Broncos — might have been the most surprising, given that an offense featuring Dak Prescott (back after a one-game absence with an ankle injury), Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper struggled playing behind a strong offensive line — even with left tackle Tyron Smith out with bone spurs. But the Cowboys were nearly shut out at A&T Stadium for the first time, scoring two late touchdowns to avoid that dubious achievement in a 30-16 defeat.
Even though they were coming off a bye, the Cowboys “were not ready,” owner Jerry Jones told reporters, and it was hard to argue with that take. “That’s as flat as any team I’ve seen. We basically played what seemed to be lackadaisical.”
At least the Cowboys still have a commanding lead in the subpar NFC East. They will try to get back on track against the visiting Atlanta Falcons in one of the games to watch Sunday in Week 10.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans
Buccaneers (6-2) at Washington Football Team (2-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Bills (5-3) at Jets (2-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons (4-4) at Cowboys (6-2), 1 p.m., Fox
Saints (5-3) at Titans (7-2), 1 p.m., CBS
Jaguars (2-6) at Colts (4-5), 1 p.m., CBS
Lions (0-8) at Steelers (5-3), 1 p.m., Fox
Browns (5-4) at Patriots (5-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Vikings (3-5) at Chargers (5-3), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Panthers (4-5) at Cardinals (8-1), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Eagles (3-6) at Broncos (5-4), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seahawks (3-5) at Packers (7-2), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chiefs (5-4) at Raiders (5-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Browns at Patriots: Odell who? Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones came up with a big play last week, a 60-yard touchdown catch as Cleveland beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Nick Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Baker Mayfield threw for 218 yards and two scores, posting a 132.6 passer rating and completing passes to eight different receivers. “The back half of last year,” Mayfield told reporters after the win, “that’s pretty much how we played.” That was when the Browns, with the recently released Odell Beckham Jr. injured, went 6-2 and advanced to the playoffs. This week, Chubb is among several Browns players who tested positive for the coronavirus, and he will miss Sunday’s game against New England. The Patriots have won four of five games after a 1-3 start and are a mere half-game out of the AFC East lead. Inevitable talk of a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl is just around the corner — you’ve been warned.
Falcons at Cowboys: Four division leaders lost last week to teams that had .500 or worse records, and the Cowboys were one of them, stymied by the Broncos’ defense in their first loss since the NFL season opener. Up next are the Falcons, another .500 team after a victory over the New Orleans Saints in which Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson with a 64-yard pass with about a minute left, setting up the winning field goal. The game-winning drive was the 41st of Ryan’s career, moving him past John Elway and Matthew Stafford for seventh on the career list.
Bills at Jets: The Bills failed to score a touchdown last week as the Jacksonville Jaguars won on U.S. soil for the first time since Week 1 of the 2020 season. Perhaps the Bills’ performance shouldn’t have been a shock, though, because their five wins have come against the Miami Dolphins (twice), the Houston Texans, Washington and the Kansas City Chiefs — teams with a combined 11 wins. It’s about to get real for Buffalo, because while they lead the AFC East, they play the Patriots twice in December.
Saints at Titans: Perhaps no team is more associated with one star at a position other than quarterback than Tennessee, which lost running back Derrick Henry to what is probably a season-ending injury Oct. 31. With a running back-by-committee approach featuring Adrian Peterson and a strong defense, they won their fifth game in a row last week. They are now 6-0 against playoff teams from last season — including victories over the Bills, Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Rams in the past four weeks — and will try to make it 7-0 against New Orleans.
Late afternoon games
Seahawks at Packers: This much is certain: Russell Wilson is expected back for Seattle after suffering a finger injury Oct. 7, and Green Bay is 6-12-1 since the start of 2008 when a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers starts. Rodgers, of course, missed last week’s loss to the Chiefs after contracting the coronavirus, and he is not eligible to return to the team before Saturday, leaving his availability for Sunday up in the air. In his absence, Jordan Love and the Packers suffered a loss that Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters “falls squarely on me.” The defense acquitted itself well against the Chiefs and now prepares to face a Seahawks team coming off a bye and hoping to make a run toward the playoffs.
Vikings at Chargers: After two subpar games, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 356 yards and two touchdowns (and ran for another) as the Chargers returned to first place in the AFC West with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. What can you say about their opponent this week? The Vikings managed to lose another close game when the Ravens twice overcame two-touchdown deficits to win in overtime. Minnesota is 1-2 in overtime games this season, and all five of its losses have come by seven points or fewer.
Sunday night
Chiefs at Raiders: As these two teams prepared to meet for the 125th time in a gloriously spite-fueled rivalry, all four AFC West teams were above .500, with the Chargers and Raiders just a half-game ahead of the Chiefs and Broncos. Andy Reid has come in for criticism this season, but he is 13-3 against the Raiders since becoming the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013. Was last year an anomaly or an omen? Las Vegas outscored Kansas City 71-67 as the teams split their two 2020 games. This year, the Chiefs are still questioning their identity and wondering when Patrick Mahomes will revert to his usual MVP form, but they have won 11 of the past 13 engagements with the Raiders and have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practicing again after he missed the past four weeks with a medial collateral ligament sprain. Las Vegas lost to the lowly New York Giants last week, with off-the-field headlines continuing to overshadow its season.