Remember all those fast-starting contenders that seemed to be combining to make this a top-heavy season? Well, they all stink now. Or they’ve done stinky things, at minimum. It’s midseason, and the sport is amid a stretch in which you have reason to question much of the greatness you’ve witnessed so far. The best teams aren’t just losing; they’re coming undone in preposterous fashion.
Two weeks ago, the NFC boasted an undefeated Arizona and four other one-loss squads showing glimpses of Super Bowl might: Green Bay, Dallas, Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, they’ve all been tagged with peculiar losses.
It started with the Cardinals dropping a Thursday night game in Week 8 to Green Bay, which is hardly a bad loss, except all of the Packers’ best wide receivers were out because of covid-19 issues. Aaron Rodgers beat them with both hands tied behind his back, while Kyler Murray and Arizona’s talented offense shrunk in the spotlight. Three days later, Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers suffered a stunner: a 36-27 loss to New Orleans during a game in which the Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury and had to turn to Trevor Siemian. Perhaps you could have considered Coach Sean Payton’s team grossly underappreciated, but the Saints followed that up with a poor performance against Atlanta.
Then last week, with Rodgers out after testing positive for coronavirus, Green Bay and Jordan Love, its supposed quarterback-in-waiting, endured a miserable afternoon in losing 13-7 to Kansas City despite the ongoing struggles of Patrick Mahomes. In addition, Week 9 saw Dallas stumble during a gnarly thumping at home against the mediocre Denver Broncos. And then the Rams, who are in superstar collection mode, lost at home to Tennessee, which was recovering from losing running back Derrick Henry — and, in theory, its Super Bowl hopes — to injury.
The AFC could have had a good laugh. But Buffalo — seemingly the safest bet in a conference low on elite teams — produced the most head-scratching result of the season in Week 9. The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Bills, 9-6. And the Las Vegas Raiders, still one of the AFC’s better teams despite their off-field mayhem, couldn’t get past the lowly New York Giants.
Now, the ridiculousness is extending into Week 10. On Thursday night, Baltimore was a no-show against a Miami Dolphins team that ranks among the league’s most disappointing in 2021.
Right now, it would be silly to play the contender/pretender game. Warts are evident across the league.
But with everybody trudging shakily at the same time, what has really changed?
The way you rank them is almost the same as before. The difference is the top doesn’t seem so heavy, and the middle may be rising from nonexistent to intriguing. The drama legitimizes week-to-week overreaction and helps the season steer away from boredom. In the NFL, interest is seldom a concern. However, the quality of play experiences more ebbs than most like to admit.
As usual, the problem isn’t the caliber of the athlete. It’s the priorities of the league. This is a taxing, physical game, not a cool gadget that can be mass produced. With megamillions at stake, there will always be tension between the purity of sport and the desire to capitalize on a robust market that wants as much viewing inventory as possible. History suggests that stretching the product is unavoidable, because both the players and owners want more money in their pockets. The least creative — but definitely, the surest — way to accomplish that remains schedule expansion.
But the NFL doesn’t give serious consideration to how it continues to dilute its brand. It also refuses to make thoughtful gestures as it elongates the calendar. For instance, this season would’ve been an ideal time to add a second bye week for every team. Trimming another meaningless preseason game would’ve been an avenue toward accomplishing this, but the owners prefer not to sacrifice all the easy money they make off these dispassionate, glorified practices.
So these finely tuned athletes are making the adjustment instead. Some of the nuttiness happening the past few weeks is possibly the result of players pacing themselves and coaches being mindful of the challenge to peak a little later this season. It’s just one extra game, but in a compact football season, it’s a huge addition.
If there’s one thing that covering the NFL for 20 years has taught me, it’s that we, as outsiders, still don’t realize how strenuous every 60-minute battle can be. Much of the variance in performance isn’t because of a lack of effort or preparation. Focus can be a problem, but it doesn’t stem from a lack of desire or professionalism. It’s just hard to hold things together for four months at this level, with all the physical and mental challenges. Sometimes the really good teams don’t play down to lesser competition as much as they are unable to rise for a vicious game that keeps demanding more.
If you study the teams that make deep playoff runs, you find plenty that had to work through problems during the third quarter of a season. At this time a year ago, the Bucs were at the start of a stretch in which they lost three out of four games. They are an extreme example of a championship team hitting a skid, but turbulence can make a team better if it learns from the mishaps and possesses the ability to adjust.
Don’t be surprised if the crazy Week 9 scores turn out to be more than random chaos. The season has actually been glitchy for the past three weeks. The rest of November may be a time for the true contenders to do all their repair work. The separation may not become clear until deep into December.
There’s a different energy to this season and a new pace. Some of the fast starters will fizzle. The best of them will make corrections and evolve. With the NFL sticking to a 14-team playoff field, more teams will have reason to stay engaged.
It all makes for a strangely riveting season of attrition. Then comes a postseason that will feel like even more of a grind than usual. Consider this midseason madness a warning about a grueling journey ahead for a league determined to stretch until it snaps.