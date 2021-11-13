If there’s one thing that covering the NFL for 20 years has taught me, it’s that we, as outsiders, still don’t realize how strenuous every 60-minute battle can be. Much of the variance in performance isn’t because of a lack of effort or preparation. Focus can be a problem, but it doesn’t stem from a lack of desire or professionalism. It’s just hard to hold things together for four months at this level, with all the physical and mental challenges. Sometimes the really good teams don’t play down to lesser competition as much as they are unable to rise for a vicious game that keeps demanding more.