Northwestern’s breakout season continued. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (11-2) advanced to the Maryland 4A championship game for the first time since 1995 with a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over the Falcons on Saturday in Gaithersburg.
“We’ve kept pushing,” Guzman said. “It’s a team effort.”
Severna Park (15-2-1) scored first during the waning seconds of the first half. Andrew Handen was the beneficiary on a pass toward the goal, and he gave the Falcons a 1-0 advantage — one they’d hang onto for much of the second half.
But with about 17 minutes left in regulation, Wildcats midfielder Josue De La Paz Mejia Rico rattled home the equalizer.
“They never give up. They play until the last minute,” Coach Victor Ramirez said. “They just wanted it.”
With Guzman’s overtime winner, the Wildcats will face second-seeded Northwest in the final next weekend at Loyola University in Baltimore. Ramirez said his team will be representing all of Prince George’s County in that match.
“Prince George’s County has great soccer,” Ramirez said. “We’re getting an opportunity to showcase the talent that we have here.”
Broadneck girls win in PKs
When Broadneck goalkeeper Mason Smargisi stepped into her spot between the pipes during a penalty kick shootout in the 4A girls’ semifinal, the senior was thinking about the faith her team had in her to protect the Bruins’ near-perfect season after a scoreless draw against Quince Orchard.
And she did her job. Smargisi turned away Annie Faraone’s opening shot and got a break when Grace Soler missed high, creating an opening for sophomore Maddie Capps to blast the game-winner into the upper section of the cage to send Broadneck past the Cougars and into the state championship with a 0-0 (4-3) win in Gaithersburg.
“It definitely just showed us that there are teams out there that will give us a run for our money,” Smargisi said. “We’re going to get the outcome that we want if we just keep grinding.”
Smargisi made eight saves over the match and its two overtime periods to hold Quince Orchard scoreless. But shots weren’t falling for the Bruins (17-0-1) either, as Quince Orchard’s Carly Schaechter was just as strong in net and shut down Broadneck’s potent offense.
After Reagan Baldwin, Sadie Wilkinson, Eva Mowery and Capps hit their shots in the shootout, the Bruins earned a date with Whitman next week.
“We were a little bit worried about just how dangerous they are,” Coach John Camm said about Quince Orchard. “But [Smargisi] came up with some really big saves when we weren’t playing our best. She really bailed us out.”
Right as Capps’s shot touched the back of the goal, the Broadneck players jumped into a dogpile on the turf field. They took in the moment — they’re a win away from their first title since 2017.
“We’re one big family,” Smargisi said. “We love being out there together.”