Haines’s pride in her teammates comes from all the Panthers (13-2) accomplished this year. The school will raise three banners in its gym for being the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champion, the region champion and a state finalist.
“We have worked so hard for what we accomplished, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Haines said. “But we fought [until] the very last second. We fought for each other, and we played for each other.”
The Panthers gathered in Coach Lynn Powell’s home for a team dinner Friday night; they ordered pizza and watched film ahead of their matchup. They had just had a whirlwind couple of days, beating Francis Scott Key in a semifinal Thursday and finishing a full day of school and practice.
A pair of seniors, Haines and attacker Rylie Borgholthaus, stayed at their coach’s home after everyone else had left. They didn’t want the moment, one of the precious few they had remaining as part of the team, to end.
“I just feel like home when I’m with my team, and that’s when I’m my happiest,” Haines said. “I felt like that was the place to be to prepare me for the game and to keep my head straight.”
The night’s conversation between the seniors and their coach often switched between the future and the past; they discussed what they would need to do in the championship game and also what they had accomplished.
They reminisced about the high-water mark of their season, the day Powell called “a turning point,” when Haines potted a shootout goal to win the SMAC championship game against Northern on Oct. 27.
When the goal went in, Haines threw her hand over her mouth and the players celebrated, jumping into one another’s arms.
“Everybody rushed the field. … We had a big celebration with our student section,” Haines said. “It was just being together that made it so special.”
After that game, the Panthers continued to win until Saturday’s state final. “Currently are pretty upset about it ending,” Powell said, “but it was going to end today anyway.”
Read more: