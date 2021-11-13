Over the past four years, including this one, Woods played in 60 of the team’s 61 games counting the postseason. Woods had pieced together three straight seasons with at least 85 catches and 900 receiving yards. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported news of his injury.
The high-profile addition of Beckham after the three-time Pro Bowl selection parted ways with the Cleveland Browns was widely seen as a luxury for a Rams offense that’s ranked fourth in the league (third in passing). But without Woods’s steady production behind NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp, Beckham will be a more important target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Second-year wideout Van Jefferson, who ranks 10th in the NFL with 16 yards per catch, could also move up in the pecking order.
The Rams released wideout DeSean Jackson on Nov. 2 — Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders days later — and lost 2021 second-round pick Tutu Atwell for the season with a shoulder injury.
In six games with the Browns, Beckham had 17 catches for 232 receiving yards but failed to find the end zone. Beckham is expected to suit up with the team Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Stafford said Beckham is up there with some of the most talented receivers he has ever played with. Stafford said his goal is to make sure he and his new teammate are on the same page so they can play at a high level.
“Everybody on our team carves out their role," Stafford said Friday. “They do a great job of figuring out what that role is going to be and going out there and proving it — both on the practice field and in games — and then getting those opportunities. I know he’ll do the same.”
The Rams started the season with hot, winning seven of their first eight games. Then, on Nov. 2, they traded for eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. After a loss to the Titans on Sunday, the Rams (7-2) are a game back of the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.