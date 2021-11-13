Severna Park Coach Shannon Garden doesn’t know how this year’s team compares to the other 24 Falcons squads that have won state titles, but she believes her group’s defense is the best in recent history.
In the Maryland 4A championship game on Saturday night, Severna Park claimed its state-best 25th state title with a 2-0 win over Churchill at Washington College. The Falcons, who won back-to-back state titles for the 16th time, allowed two shots and capped the postseason by outscoring their six opponents, 25-1.
Most years, Severna Park (17-2) has a go-to attacker and potent front line that can run up the score on opponents. There was no offensive star this season nor flashy box scores. The Falcons contained every local opponent to one or fewer goals.
“Any time you have such a great defense, it’s unique,” Garden said. “Most of the time the stars of the team are the forwards and the people who are scoring all the goals, and they get all the love from the press. The most consistent part of our team this year has been our defense without a doubt. In every game, they have stood tall for us.”
Severna Park also thrived on offense against Churchill (16-2). About six minutes into the game, forward Delanie Abere struck the ball among a scrum of players to score. About five minutes into the third quarter, midfielder Ava Drexler-Amey, Severna Park’s leading scorer with 11 goals, scored on a shot from the top of the box.
The Bulldogs never threatened. With about five minutes remaining, Severna Park substituted its backups into the game.
Severna Park’s defenders say their cohesion is what makes the back line so strong. They played together on recreation and club teams growing up, dreaming of winning state titles with the Falcons. An injury also aided Severna Park’s defense.
Junior Meredith Schepens, usually a midfielder, limited her workload after straining her right Achilles’ in the preseason, so she became a defender. Because of Schepens’s stellar performance, Garden kept her on defense even as her injury healed.
“I don’t mind being a defender now,” Schepens said. “It’s kind of fun.”
For goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer, Saturday’s title was Severna Park’s fate since its season-opening win against Garrison Forest.
“I knew right away we were going to be state champs,” said Kramer, a Boston College commit. “We just had the speed, agility, aggression. I knew we were going to be good from the start. I think everybody else knew it, too.”
