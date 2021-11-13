The Cavaliers (6-4) managed by far their fewest points this season and did not score until 12:16 remained in the contest, getting a 34-yard field goal from kicker Brendan Farrell in front of an announced crowd of 48,584, many of whom departed for good well before the final whistle.
A second straight loss included permitting 423 yards of total offense, 264 of which came in the first half. Virginia trailed at halftime, 21-0, marking the first time since 2017 it failed to score in the first half, and remains winless in four all-time meetings with the Fighting Irish (9-1).
Woolfolk became the program’s first non-redshirt freshman to start a game at quarterback since 1977, and his inexperience showed in the first half on broken plays, overthrows and a delay-of-game penalty.
Woolfolk settled in somewhat in the third quarter, directing a drive to the Notre Dame 20-yard line. But on third down and 10, he was sacked for a six-yard loss, and Farrell’s 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with 11:32 to play.
A sequence on its ensuing drive encapsulated Virginia’s travails. After gaining possession when cornerback Anthony Johnson intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, the Cavaliers lost Billy Kemp IV, their leader in receptions, to an injury following a violent tackle, then picked up a holding penalty on third and 10.
Kemp went into the injury tent for a short period and reentered the game briefly before gingerly walking back to the sideline shaking his head. He did not play again.
Woolfolk finished 18-of-32 passing for 196 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked seven times, with the Fighting Irish sending waves of pressure and daring Woolfolk to try to beat them down the field with his arm. The Cavaliers’ longest play of the game covered just 28 yards.
Virginia ended with 278 yards of total offense, far fewer than its top-ranked average of 545.2 through the first nine games. Keytaon Thompson, whose position is listed as “football player,” provided virtually the only glimmer of offensive production with 84 receiving yards on seven catches and three rushes for 11 yards.
Coan sparked Notre Dame with three touchdown passes, completing 15 of 20 attempts for 132 yards. Tailback Kyren Williams added 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, helping the Fighting Irish amass 249 rushing yards against the ACC’s worst run defense that entered surrendering 219.1 yards per game.
Tight end Michael Mayer had 84 yards and touchdown on seven receptions, several of which came despite blanket coverage.
Last week’s open date following a 66-49 drubbing at No. 25 Brigham Young fueled speculation that perhaps Armstrong, who suffered the technically undisclosed injury against the Cougars, would be able to heal enough to play.
He briefly appeared on the field for initial warm-ups but went back into the locker room and re-emerged wearing his jersey over a sweatshirt moments before kickoff, providing the clearest indication of his status. Armstrong, who missed his first game of the season, spent the game on the sideline wearing a headset.
Coach Bronco Mendenhall still has not specified the severity of the injury, although in the BYU game, when Armstrong came to the sideline in the fourth quarter after throwing an interception, he pointed to the left side of his torso, telling coaches and the athletic training staff, “It’s broken.”
Armstrong has not addressed the media since the days before playing the Cougars. Mendenhall said early this week he was planning for Armstrong to play but left open the possibility Woolfolk would make his first start.
The first quarter for Woolfolk underscored the perils of starting for the first time, especially against an opponent the caliber of Notre Dame. The Cavaliers went three and out on their opening possession. Their second series included two false start penalties and a sack on third and nine.
The offense was missing another important piece in tailback Wayne Taulapapa. The starter remains in the concussion protocol, leaving Mike Hollins, a sophomore, as the primary ball carrier.