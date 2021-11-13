Keve Aluma, a redshirt senior, contributed 20 points and six rebounds. The first-team preseason all-ACC selection also went 10 for 10 from the free throw line and proved too much for Navy defenders to handle when he received the ball in the paint.
“We had a great game plan,” said Cattoor, whose grandfather served in the Navy. “We had a good scout. We were dialed in on the defensive end, and we knew if we played well on the defensive end, it would get our offense going.”
In a game in which they trailed for only 17 seconds, the Hokies shot 50 percent and scored 19 points off 10 Navy turnovers. The lead swelled to 21 points in the second half when Aluma made a pair of free throws with 11:20 left in regulation.
Tyler Nelson scored 15 points for the Midshipmen (1-1), who were seeking a second straight upset of an ACC program. Navy opened the season by stunning No. 25 Virginia, 66-58, after it sank 11 of 21 three-pointers and outworked the Cavaliers at both ends of the court.
Virginia Tech’s stifling defense along the perimeter forced the Midshipmen to shoot 3 for 25 on three-pointers. John Carter Jr., in particular, struggled, going 0 of 7 from behind the arc and for 2 for 12 overall after the starting guard had blistered the Cavaliers with 19 points, making 5 of 8 three-pointers.
Greg Summers and Daniel Deaver, a native of Falls Church who attended Marshall High, each scored 10 points. They were the only Navy players other than Nelson to reach double-figure points as the Midshipmen shot 39.2 percent.
The Hokies all but settled the outcome thanks to 11 consecutive points in the second half, beginning with a four-point play from Nahiem Alleyne. Justyn Mutts followed with a three from the top of the arc, and after a Navy timeout, Cattoor sank another from deep.
Mutts produced the most thrilling moment in the game when he elevated above several defenders, collected a missed shot by Alleyne and in one motion dunked one-handed, drawing audible oohs from the crowd early in the first half. Mutts finished with nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
Virginia Tech closed the half on a step-back three-pointer from starting point guard Storm Murphy with three seconds to play. Murphy is a transfer from Wofford, where Hokies Coach Mike Young had coached previously before taking over for Buzz Williams.
Murphy is the second former Wofford player, after Aluma, to transfer to Virginia Tech. Aluma came to Virginia Tech during Young’s first season in 2019-20.
“I knew they were going to be very, very challenging for us,” Navy Coach Ed DeChellis said. “They’ve got great length. They’ve got great post play. They’ve got guys who can really shoot on the perimeter, and they added a guy who really delivers the ball for everybody. Storm Murphy does a really good job.”
Here’s what to know about Virginia Tech’s victory over Navy:
Assist from biggest rival
Not that the Hokies were taking Navy lightly, but the Midshipmen’s victory over Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville certainly resonated with Virginia Tech players.
Navy was able to get virtually any shot it wanted against the Cavaliers, whose trademark has been relentless defensive pressure, and it led to the program’s first win over a ranked team since 1986, when David Robinson was the featured attraction.
The Hokies made certain not to repeat the mistakes of their most contentious rival, closing out on three-point shooters with far more urgency and allowing virtually no clean looks from behind the arc. That strategy led to Navy missing its first four three-pointers and going 2 for 11 in the first half.
“It certainly got our attention," Young said of Navy’s performance against Virginia. “Watched the tail end of it and then watched it Wednesday morning. [The Midshipmen] were really good. They’ve got a good basketball team. We have a bunch of older guys. So does Navy. I thought we did a really good job defensively in limiting them from the arc.”
DeVoe honored at halftime
Don DeVoe, 79, was honored during the first half of the game between programs he directed to NCAA tournaments over a career spanning five decades that also included notable stops at Tennessee and Florida. He was named Patriot League and SEC coach of the year each three times.
DeVoe began his career as a head coach in 1971 in Blacksburg, Va., where he won 88 games in five seasons. The Hokies won the NIT championship in 1973 and finished with a 22-5 record. They also advanced to the NCAA tournament in his final season in 1975-76.
DeVoe spent the final 12 season of his career coaching the Midshipmen, leading them to five Patriot League regular season titles and three NCAA tournament berths. He won 184 games at Navy and ended his career with a record of 512-389.