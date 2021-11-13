So even as none of the Walter Johnson girls finished with a top-10 individual time at the Maryland Class 4A state meet, the team’s depth was unmatched as the Wildcats brought home their first title since 2017, finishing with 80 points to outpace Broadneck (93). The five fastest girls all finished within a small 35-second range.
In the Class 4A boys’ race, Severna Park won its fourth-straight state title with three top-10 finishers, while Annapolis senior Luke Coffin (16:14) placed first overall.
There was a familiar sight at the front of the girls’ race, as Bethesda-Chevy Chase sophomore Varri Higgins (18:37) won the girls’ race convincingly.
Senior Amelia Burkhard, who placed 21st, helped push the Walter Johnson girls together and was part of a trio of team captains Martin said is “the best I’ve ever had.” Martin added he’s rarely seen someone improve as much and work as hard as Burkhard did, and that carried through to her leadership.
“We’ve been running together all season, and it’s been our goal to race as a pack,” Burkhard said. “We were passing people together … we poured our hearts into it.”
The three-mile course at Hereford High was new to many of the runners, and its sharp turns and rugged ground led to slightly slower times.
Howard wins Class 3A girls’ title
When Howard senior Elizabeth Holcombe crossed the finish line Saturday, she knew her teammates were following close behind. She assumed her team would win and didn’t have to wait long for a confirmation.
“We were optimistic going into this race, all season it’s really been about this team and about each other,” Holcombe said. “It feels like a one-in-a-million chance. During warmups today, we were saying how lucky we feel to be so strong together.”
Holcombe and Howard (37 points) ran away with the Class 3A girls’ title as the Lions placed five runners in the top 11 to create almost an 80-point cushion between itself and second-place Northern. Northern freshman Ella Meccia (18:47) was the top local runner and finished second overall.
In the boy’s Class 3A race, Centennial junior Antonio Camacho-Bucks (15:51) capped off the state season with a 14-second margin of victory, a welcome sign after his 15:03 time at the MPSSAA 3A East Region landed him in second place.
The Mount Hebron boys’ team (96 points) won its first state championship since 2008 with a narrow victory over River Hill (102 points).
