Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 44, has found the fountain of youth. Brady, in his 22nd season, is leading the league with 25 passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards with 2,650 in just eight games.
Brady has been as consistent as quarterbacks come over the past few seasons, a result of his experience and wisdom, according to Del Rio. Washington’s defense will have to find a way to stop him and the Bucs’ second-ranked offense on Sunday.
“To me, that’s what’s remarkable is he remains able to do all the things that are necessary to play at a high level at that position,” Del Rio said. “Buying time in the pocket, throwing the ball anywhere he wants to on the field, making decisions. He’s seen just about everything you can throw at him.”
Washington’s defense gave up 507 yards to the Buccaneers in January’s 31-23 first-round playoff loss. Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns, of 36 and 27 yards, to Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, respectively.
But, still, there were some bright spots defensively for Washington. Its defense thrived in the red zone; the Bucs were only able to score one touchdown on five trips inside Washington’s 20, which allowed Washington and Taylor Heinicke to stay within striking distance late.
The defensive line was able to pressure Brady, getting seven quarterback hits and three sacks, and the team also forced a fumble in the third quarter. Brady only completed 55 percent of his passes, his second-lowest mark in four playoff games last season.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb said to slow him down, the defense has to disrupt his rhythm with Tampa Bay’s receivers. Brady has thrown a touchdown to seven different players this season and he’ll have to continue to spread the ball around with Brown (ankle) and Rob Gronkowski (back) out on Sunday. Godwin (foot) is questionable heading into the matchup, though Brady still has three-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans.
“He’s like a surgeon on the field,” Holcomb said, adding that Brady can make virtually any throw. “He’s got ultimate trust with his guys so he’s gonna place it where they need it. You gotta mess up the timing of the throws, you gotta play way more physical against routes and try to disrupt that timing on those certain kinds of timing throws.”
Tackle Charles Leno said after Washington’s 17-10 loss against the Denver Broncos that the offense was still searching for an identity. Rivera agreed to an extent on Monday, but repeated that the team hasn’t been able to find enough consistency to develop any sort of true identity.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said that while some teams are run-first or pass-first, others have an identity of being versatile, which is what he wants Washington’s offense to become. His unit has shown the ability to be successful in the air at times and on the ground for stretches. Now, it’s about putting it together.
“It is important to have some things that obviously you can hang your hat on, but I mean, defenses are good and people are well coached and you gotta be able to attack in different ways,” Turner said. “It's not like you're just gonna line up and beat somebody in this league. There's gotta be different aspects of your game to throw people off.”
Washington and Tampa Bay have gone in opposite directions since last year’s playoff game. The Buccaneers, of course, recorded three more playoff victories, including a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. They followed up that triumph with a 6-2 start this season.
Washington has trended in the opposite direction at 2-6. Rivera cited a couple of factors for his team’s lack of success this season, including not “playing a consistent brand of football” and expecting to be as good as they were last season.
“That’s probably the hardest part,” Rivera said about the team’s disappointing start. “Whether it be mistakes happening on one side of the ball, the other mistakes happening at one position or the other and not being a consistent football team. That’s probably the hardest part for me because again, when you have success you’ve got to be able to repeat and sustain that success. We haven’t done that consistently.”
Injury report: Washington will again be without wideout Curtis Samuel, who this week sought a second opinion on his lingering groin problem. Washington also won’t have defensive end Montez Sweat, after he fractured his jaw against the Broncos, or corner Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). The good news is Washington will get back guard Brandon Scherff (knee), corner William Jackson III (knee) and receiver Cam Sims (hamstring), who don’t have injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game. The offense could also benefit from the potential returns of rookie tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) and rookie receiver Dyami Brown (knee), both of whom are questionable. Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was also listed as questionable.