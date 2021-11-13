Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 44, has found the fountain of youth. Brady, in his 22nd season, is leading the NFL with 25 passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards with 2,650 in just eight games.
Brady has been as consistent as quarterbacks come over the past few seasons, a result of his experience and wisdom, according to Del Rio. Washington’s defense will have to find a way to stop him and the Bucs’ second-ranked offense.
“To me, that’s what’s remarkable is he remains able to do all the things that are necessary to play at a high level at that position,” Del Rio said. “Buying time in the pocket, throwing the ball anywhere he wants to on the field, making decisions. He’s seen just about everything you can throw at him.”
Washington’s defense gave up 507 yards to the Buccaneers in January’s 31-23 first-round playoff loss. Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns, of 36 and 27 yards to Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, respectively.
Still, there were some bright spots defensively for Washington. Its defense thrived in the red zone; the Bucs were only able to score one touchdown on five trips inside Washington’s 20, which allowed Washington and Taylor Heinicke to stay within striking distance late.
The defensive line was able to pressure Brady, getting seven quarterback hits and three sacks, and the team also forced a fumble in the third quarter. Brady only completed 55 percent of his passes, his second-lowest mark in four playoff games last season.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb said to slow him down the defense has to disrupt his rhythm with Tampa Bay’s receivers. Brady has thrown touchdown passes to seven different players this season, and he will have to continue to spread the ball around with Brown (ankle) and Rob Gronkowski (back) out Sunday. Godwin (foot) is questionable heading into the matchup, though Brady still has three-time Pro Bowl selection Mike Evans.
“He’s like a surgeon on the field,” Holcomb said, adding that Brady can make virtually any throw. “He’s got ultimate trust with his guys, so he’s going to place it where they need it. You’ve got to mess up the timing of the throws; you’ve got to play way more physical against routes and try to disrupt that timing on those certain kinds of timing throws.”
Tackle Charles Leno said after Washington’s 17-10 loss against the Denver Broncos that the offense was still searching for an identity. Coach Ron Rivera agreed to an extent Monday but repeated that the team hasn’t been able to find enough consistency to develop any sort of true identity.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said that while some teams are run-first or pass-first, others are more versatile, which is what he wants Washington’s offense to become. His unit has shown the ability to be successful in the air at times and on the ground for stretches. Now, it’s about putting it together.
“It is important to have some things that obviously you can hang your hat on, but, I mean, defenses are good, and people are well coached, and you’ve got to be able to attack in different ways,” Turner said. “It’s not like you’re just going to line up and beat somebody in this league. There’s got to be different aspects of your game to throw people off.”
Washington and Tampa Bay have gone in opposite directions since last year’s playoff game. The Buccaneers, of course, recorded three more playoff victories, including a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. They followed up that triumph with a 6-2 start this season.
Washington has trended in the opposite direction at 2-6. Rivera cited a couple of factors for his team’s lack of success this season, including not “playing a consistent brand of football” and expecting to be as good as they were last season.
“That’s probably the hardest part,” Rivera said about the team’s disappointing start. “Whether it be mistakes happening on one side of the ball, the other mistakes happening at one position or the other and not being a consistent football team. That’s probably the hardest part for me because, again, when you have success, you’ve got to be able to repeat and sustain that success. We haven’t done that consistently.”
Injury report: Washington again will be without wideout Curtis Samuel, who this week sought a second opinion on his lingering groin problem. Washington also won’t have defensive end Montez Sweat, who fractured his jaw against the Broncos, or cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). The good news for Washington is it will get back guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and corner William Jackson III (knee), who don’t have injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game. The offense could also benefit from the potential returns of rookie tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) and rookie wideout Dyami Brown (knee), both of whom are questionable. Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was also listed as questionable.