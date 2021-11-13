Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is 6-foot-5, had no issues boxing out 7-foot Mo Bamba when needed. Kyle Kuzma and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie hit three three-pointers apiece to salvage possessions when ball movement stalled. And the Wizards (9-3) shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Magic to 33.7 percent, doing it all without Bradley Beal, who was away from the team following the death of his grandmother earlier this week.
With Beal out, Dinwiddie stepped up to log his flashiest performance in two weeks, scoring 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting and a season-high 11 rebounds. All night the rangy point guard had his pick of good shots, cutting to the rim with no resistance or sitting back for open looks, regularly taking advantage of indecisive defense from Orlando (3-10).
Montrezl Harrell added 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists, hanging from the rim more than a few times to punctuate dunks. Kuzma had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
What you need to know from the Wizards’ fourth straight win:
Fourth straight under 100
The Wizards held their opponent under 100 points for the fourth straight game, a product of both their vastly improved defense and a leaguewide scoring downturn. Washington didn’t hold a single opponent under 100 last season.
Keeping balance
Aaron Holiday earned his third start with Beal away from the team. Holiday started in Beal’s place once before, in the Wizards’ home opener, and has gotten the nod to move up out of the second unit for the sake of balance between the two groups, according to Coach Wes Unseld Jr.
Unseld said he prefers to have Raul Neto come off the bench in part because of his ability to change the game’s pace.
“The one thing Raul does, he changes the tempo a little bit on the defensive end, he gets downhill, makes plays,” Unseld said before the win over the Magic. “But the biggest key is just keeping us organized. We’re not just running up and down and playing too free, but we’re getting ourselves to spots early. Orchestrating the first side of the offense and then once the defense breaks down, being able to get to our drive and kicks, move the ball. He does that exceptionally well.”
Holiday had 11 points and four assists. Neto had nine points and five assists.
Gill makes his debut
Anthony Gill made his regular season debut after missing the start of the year with a calf strain. The second-year pro gives Unseld yet another option to turn to at the forward spot. He played 10 minutes, collecting two points and two rebounds.