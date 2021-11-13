“The one thing Raul does, he changes the tempo a little bit on the defensive end; he gets downhill, makes plays,” Unseld said before the win. “But the biggest key is just keeping us organized. We’re not just running up and down and playing too free, but we’re getting ourselves to spots early. Orchestrating the first side of the offense and then, once the defense breaks down, being able to get to our drive and kicks, move the ball. He does that exceptionally well.”