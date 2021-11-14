In a black knit cap and puffy tan jacket, Brady answered three questions. To the third, about what he had seen on his two first quarter interceptions, he answered, “We started with the ball and they came away with it. So thanks, guys. Have a good day.”
One reporter blurted, “That’s it?”
“We lost,” Brady said.
Brady assented and remained for another 45 seconds, gracing the assembled press with another three answers and 23 words. Neither he nor any other Buccaneers could explain how the reigning Super Bowl champions had wavered so far off course. The Buccaneers, for 11 months a juggernaut with a punishing defense and a regal quarterback, are suddenly a wobbly champion.
Last December, the Buccaneers emerged from their bye week and reeled off 10 consecutive victories, a blitz that included a blowout in the Super Bowl and two wins to open this year. They stumbled in a loss to the New Orleans Saints before their bye week. After, they came into Washington and self-combusted.
Tampa Bay recorded two interceptions and committed four presnap penalties, including a false start before the game’s first play. Their defense, besieged by injuries in the secondary, yielded 11 of 19 third downs and surrendered a 19-play, 10:26 drive that evaporated almost the entire fourth quarter. After a sloppy performance in New Orleans that included 11 penalties and three turnovers, the Buccaneers submitted a repeat.
“I was hoping I wouldn't say that I was embarrassed again, but that display was very reminiscent of the last one,” Coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s baffling to me after the week of practice I watched these guys have that we could play that poorly. We played with enough passion and energy for about eight or nine minutes to win games in this league. We got to show up on Sundays. We’re doing a hell of a job Monday through Friday. We’re not showing up on Sundays.”
The cracks Tampa Bay showed Sunday, Arians and players said, owed to unnecessary mistakes. Many agreed they had played flat, a puzzling development for a Brady-led, veteran-laden team coming out of a bye. Their effort against Washington carried a whiff of complacency.
“Maybe some guys had it in their mind that we were just going to come out and beat a team, come out firing and do the same things we did last year,” linebacker LaVonte David said. “But it’s a different year. We have to have a different mind-set.”
“It’s going to be on the veterans’ shoulders to get this stuff turned around,” David added. “Coming out here and putting together a performance like that, it’s unacceptable.”
Afterward, linebacker Devin White sought out Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and told him he loved his game, his “tenacity.” He credited Heinicke with scrambles and daring passes that extended drives.
“At the end of the day, man, when we got guys like we got, we got to go get him,” White said. “That’s the whole thing. We got to make it tough on him. I think we did sometimes. Sometimes, it was a little lackadaisical.”
Arians, always unsparing of his iconic quarterback, said Brady could have held the ball longer against Washington’s shell-like defensive alignment at times. Aside from a dumpoff-and-run the Bucs ran in place of a Hail Mary before halftime, Brady completed only two passes that gained more than 15 yards. On his second interception, Arians pointed out, Brady rifled a pass over Mike Evans’s head.
“It had nothing to do with the receivers,” Arians said. “It was him.”
The afternoon highlighted how much the Buccaneers miss wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski, two Brady favorites who are out with injuries. In the first half, 10 of Brady’s 20 first half passes were intended for Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Giovanni Bernard, not exactly a trio that screams Super Bowl champion. Brady completed six of those passes for 50 yards with an interception.
The Buccaneers’ first drive ended when Brady fired a hitch route into the gut of Darden, who bobbled the pass before it batted into the air, into the arms of cornerback William Jackson III. Brady resorted to using running back Leonard Fournette, not typically a facet of Tampa’s passing game, as a safety blanket, completing eight passes to him.
“We didn’t get enough out of anybody,” Arians said.
The Buccaneers also revealed themselves to be vulnerable in the secondary, partially a product of injuries. Sean Murphy-Bunting missed his ninth straight game with an injury, but he “showed a lot of progress” and could return soon, Arians said. Cornerback Richard Sherman, a veteran added midseason, suffered a calf injury in pregame warm-ups. Safety Dee Delaney suffered a concussion in the second half.
“That’s no excuse,” Arians said. “Whoever’s out there, they got to get off the field.”
The most unsettling moment of Tampa Bay’s Sunday had nothing to do with performance. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, a one-man wall of a run defender, suffered a knee injury on Washington’s final play and was carried off the field on a cart. Vea’s absence would devastate the Bucs’ defense. He frees up the Bucs’ speedy outside rushers to focus on the quarterback, and he envelops offensive linemen so David and White can sprint sideline to sideline unimpeded.
Arians had not heard any update on Vea when he spoke with reporters, but the sight of Vea disappearing into the tunnel on the cart worried teammates.
“You just hate to see him keep going down, a guy who does everything right, a guy who gives it his all every time out there,” White said. “It’s the nature of the game as well. I’m just praying for him. That’s my brother.”
The only solace the Buccaneers received came moments after their loss, when the Saints missed a game-tying two-point conversion in Tennessee and remained one game behind in the NFC South. But at 6-3, Tampa Bay only has the fifth-best record in the conference.
Brady spent the fourth quarter on the bench, rendered a spectator to his team’s demise. He wore a flat-brimmed cap and scanned the plays written on an index card inside his wristband. On the field, his defense squandered every third down. When it ended, Brady stood and watched, his arms crossed. He ambled back to the bench and sat down again.
He was asked afterward how he felt. “I like to win,” Brady replied. Sunday, he had to grapple an unexpected loss and an unusual feeling. The Buccaneers remain Super Bowl champions. Sunday in Washington, they nudged a little further away from repeating.