“I was hoping I wouldn't say that I was embarrassed again, but that display was very reminiscent of the last one,” Coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s baffling to me after the week of practice I watched these guys have that we could play that poorly. We played with enough passion and energy for about eight or nine minutes to win games in this league. We got to show up on Sundays. We’re doing a hell of a job Monday through Friday. We’re not showing up on Sundays.”